Greg Gutfeld: The media and Democrats are running away from the assassination attempt on a justice story

So you heard about the dude who tried to kill the Supreme Court justice. And no, he wasn't one of those terrorists at the school board meetings.

Apparently, he was mad about Roe v. Wade and he saw killing Kavanaugh as just a really late, late, late-term abortion.

I don't know what's upsetting to you. The creep was also very pro-gun control, so much so that he actually tried to shoot someone. It's like a recovering alcoholic celebrating his first full year of sobriety by doing shots of Jack.

TUCKER CARLSON: THE TRUTH OF WHAT HAPPENED ON JAN. 6 IS STILL UNKNOWN

I mean, if anything, he's now the poster child for home defense. A psychopath comes to your house, chances are you won't have cops nearby, like the very pols trying to disarm you do.

It's just like the Dems who claim our country doesn't need guns for self-defense while sending billions of dollars in guns to the Ukraine for self-defense.

Anyway, the failed assassin claimed he was looking for a life's purpose. Okay, fine. How about joining a bowling league? Or wash your mom's car, become a Big Brother — they wouldn't let me do that.

I read Rick Warren's "The Purpose-Driven Life," and I don't remember the chapter that said, "Screw it, kill a judge." But then we didn't have today's media to make it so appealing. I mean, really, what better purpose is there than killing Hitler? And did I say Hitler? I mean Kavanaugh.

But you see how I could make the mistake. The leftists made it a common descriptor for everyone they hate. If you think it's a stretch, remember, they called Larry Elder a "white supremacist." Now everyone to the Left of Hitler is Hitler.

ARMED SUSPECT ARRESTED NEAR JUSTICE KAVANAUGH HOME, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

CBS 2018: If there's no room for Nazis and neo-Nazis in the Republican Party, then why do neo-Nazis and white supremacists feel they have a home in the GOP?

MSNBC 2021: I find these people disgusting — the fact that White supremacists roam the halls of Congress freely.

MSNBC 2017: The long-standing, White supremacist movement in this country, rebranding itself as the alt-right.

MSNBC 2018: This is Donald Trump's Republican Party, and Donald Trump is a candidate and a president who happily traffics in racism.

MSNBC 2021: There's a history of racism and welcoming of White supremacy into the party.

MSNBC 2017: They're using racist tactics in order to win.

MSNBC 2020: What is the difference between Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump?

What an a--. The rhetoric of demonization is brought to you by pols and hacks like that who crave clicks like Stelter craves frosting on his hot dogs.

And what gets clicks and eyeballs? Extremist labels for people you don't like. Right, Sunny?

SUNNY HOSTIN: I'm now with you, Joy. Get rid of Republicans. Get rid of the party, the party as it stands now, because it's the party of White supremacy. It's the party of insurrectionists. It's the party of massacres at this point. It's the party that you just, you can't trust.

Get rid of Republicans. Well, like Kilmeade's eyebrows, that hasn't aged well.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Why do I do this show?

I don't know. Cause you love me, you love me.

BRIAN KILMEADE: I have no idea, really?

911 TAPES FROM KAVANAUGH ATTEMPTED MURDER ARREST SHOW SUSPECT GIVING UP: "I NEED PSYCHIATRIC HELP"

But for the last four years, the left has normalized this incendiary smear. So why wouldn't their most fervent allies go after people they deem uber-evil? It's the same reason people voted for Biden as a moderate, the false label.

And so if you believe I'm Hitler, why wouldn't you try to kill me? Unless maybe, you thought I was cute? It happens.

But now it's barely illegal to kill cops with a Molotov cocktail. So why not be the hero and kill Hitler? It goes back to Jan. 6.

If Dems in media believe Trump's Hitler and his followers are Nazis, then it's perfectly legit to shoot a female, unarmed protester dead.

And then, in a rare show of support for police, make the killer cop a hero. The demonization is necessary to defend the murder of an unarmed woman.

Now, no doubt this latest nut is disturbed and disturbed people — well, they exist on every side. The question is, how do you deal with them?

We disown and never defend. But the Left hires them and puts them on TV, or they blame their crimes on a car.

And remember those riots, except for the billions in damages and the significant loss of life, it was mostly peaceful.

But here we deplore all violence, Left or Right. But as you saw, the legacy media memory-holed this attempted assassination like it was Hunter's laptop and they did so once again in unison.

Now, imagine a Trumper in a red hat showing up at Sotomayor's house. Forget a gun, what if he just had a sign?

They'd Ashli Babbitt the s--- out of him. See, to be a threat as defined by the Dems, you don't need real weapons — just a MAGA hat and a map of the Capitol.

Look, all we're asking for is that real assassination attempts of Supreme Court justices by liberals get the same attention as fake hate crimes on actors that we've never heard of.

And maybe less selective prosecution, where attacking the White House gate is treated as justifiable because it happened to be Trump?

But we know why the media and the Dems are running from this story.

One, it's counter-programming to Jan. 6, you can't have a real threat competing against an exaggerated one. But also, didn't they encourage this attempt on Kavanaugh, Chuck?

CHUCK SCHUMER 2020: I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.

You don't know what will hit you? Well, I'd say Schumer deserves punishment for that, but the Dems would label that hate speech and me a White supremacist.

Don't worry, I'm used to it.