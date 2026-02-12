Expand / Collapse search
Kathy Griffin declares herself 'uncanceled,' says she was ahead of her time with bloody Trump photo

Comedian says she's 'very proud' of controversial 2017 image featuring a severed head

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Kathy Griffin calls out Joe Rogan as a 'right-wing guy' who spreads conspiracies Video

Kathy Griffin calls out Joe Rogan as a 'right-wing guy' who spreads conspiracies

Anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin called out "The Joe Rogan Experience" host Joe Rogan for platforming "right-wing people" and pushing conspiracy theories.

Comedian Kathy Griffin declared herself "uncanceled" in an interview with NPR affiliate WUSF on Thursday — standing by a photo she posted, years prior, of a bloodied, severed head resembling President Donald Trump

In the interview with WUSF, Griffin reflected on the backlash that derailed her career and said audiences are now ready to welcome her back.

After Griffin posted the controversial photo in 2017 of her holding a Halloween mask covered in fake blood that appeared to resemble Trump, members of both parties condemned the photo, accusing it of promoting violence against an elected official.

KATHY GRIFFIN TELLS FANS TO FIND OUT WHICH NEIGHBORS ARE 'MAGA' AND ORGANIZE ICE RESISTANCE

Comedian Kathy Griffin poses on the red carpet at the 2025 Out100 Celebration in Los Angeles.

Kathy Griffin attends the 2025 Out100 Celebration at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 21. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Out.com)

"Oh, I think I'm uncanceled, which is a miracle to me because I didn't think I would ever be uncanceled," Griffin said in the WUSF interview.

"It's more special now that I'm not canceled for me to go back to Tampa because I haven't played Tampa in a really long time," she added.

CONAN O'BRIEN SAYS 'F TRUMP' COMICS HAVE BEEN CO-OPTED BY ANGER, 'JUST SCREAMING'

Kathy Griffin attends Los Angeles premiere of

Kathy Griffin attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" at AMC The Grove 14 on Jan. 20, in Los Angeles, California. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Griffin initially apologized for the image before later retracting the apology and saying she did not regret posting it.

"People still define me by it. Now, I really own it, and I absolutely lean into it, because I was right, and I was ahead of my time," Griffin said.

"And so, when I look at that picture now, I'm very proud of it," she continued.

KATHY GRIFFIN SAYS SHE’S MADE ‘TRUMPER FRIENDS’ YEARS AFTER BLOODY TRUMP PHOTO SPARKED OUTRAGE

Actress Kathy Griffin poses for photos on the red carpet at the 35th Annual Environmental Media Association Awards in Studio City, California.

Kathy Griffin attends the 35th Annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards at the Radford Studio Center in Studio City, California, on Oct. 11. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Griffin said Trump acted "like he was scared of me" long before the photo was posted. She added, "He would put four fingers up like a cross, and go, ‘Oh, here she comes. She's gonna be tough on me. Don’t make fun of the hair.’"

Kathy Griffin urges followers to identify MAGA neighbors, organize resistance to ICE Video

Griffin is set to kick off her "New Face, New Tour" show in Orlando on Thursday, saying audiences now give her standing ovations "before I even go out."

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

