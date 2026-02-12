Kathy Griffin declares herself 'uncanceled,' says she was ahead of her time with bloody Trump photo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Kathy Griffin declared herself "uncanceled" in an interview with NPR affiliate WUSF on Thursday — standing by a photo she posted, years prior, of a bloodied, severed head resembling President Donald Trump.

In the interview with WUSF, Griffin reflected on the backlash that derailed her career and said audiences are now ready to welcome her back.

After Griffin posted the controversial photo in 2017 of her holding a Halloween mask covered in fake blood that appeared to resemble Trump, members of both parties condemned the photo, accusing it of promoting violence against an elected official.

"Oh, I think I'm uncanceled, which is a miracle to me because I didn't think I would ever be uncanceled," Griffin said in the WUSF interview.

"It's more special now that I'm not canceled for me to go back to Tampa because I haven't played Tampa in a really long time," she added.

Griffin initially apologized for the image before later retracting the apology and saying she did not regret posting it.

"People still define me by it. Now, I really own it, and I absolutely lean into it, because I was right, and I was ahead of my time," Griffin said.

"And so, when I look at that picture now, I'm very proud of it," she continued.

Griffin said Trump acted "like he was scared of me" long before the photo was posted. She added, "He would put four fingers up like a cross, and go, ‘Oh, here she comes. She's gonna be tough on me. Don’t make fun of the hair.’"

Griffin is set to kick off her "New Face, New Tour" show in Orlando on Thursday, saying audiences now give her standing ovations "before I even go out."

