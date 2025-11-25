Expand / Collapse search
Kathy Griffin says she’s made ‘Trumper friends’ years after bloody Trump photo sparked outrage

Comedian says she has Trump-supporting friends despite 2017 backlash over post

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Kathy Griffin stands by belief that Trump didn't win 2024 election, despite 'Tinfoil hat' label Video

Kathy Griffin stands by belief that Trump didn't win 2024 election, despite 'Tinfoil hat' label

Comedian Kathy Griffin said she doesn’t believe President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, and doesn’t care if people call her "Tinfoil hat" in response. 

Comedian Kathy Griffin is reflecting on the backlash from her controversial 2017 photo featuring a mock severed head of President Donald Trump that ignited national outrage. She said her outlook has changed since the incident, and she now even counts some Trump supporters as friends.

"I think I spent a lot of my life, whether it was romantically or career-wise, thinking somebody would change or I could maybe skew someone's perspective," Griffin told People at Out Magazine’s Out100 party.

"And now look, believe it or not, I have quite a few Trumper friends," she said.

Comedian Kathy Griffin poses on the red carpet at the 2025 Out100 Celebration in Los Angeles.

Kathy Griffin attends the 2025 Out100 Celebration in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 21. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Out.com)

Griffin posted a photo online showing her holding a Halloween mask covered in ketchup that appeared to resemble the severed head of Trump.

Her photo was condemned by members of both parties and criticized as promoting violence against an elected official. Griffin was also investigated by the Secret Service over whether the image constituted a threat against the president.

The comedian has been vocal about her subsequent firing as a co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast and the difficulty of booking gigs afterward.

Despite the fallout, Griffin told People she now finds it "important to be around people that do have different opinions," saying she has learned to get along with them.

Comedian Kathy Griffin smiles while accepting the Advocate of the Year award at the OUT100 Celebration in Los Angeles.

Comedian Kathy Griffin smiles while accepting the Advocate of the Year award at the Out100 Celebration in Los Angeles. (River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

Griffin also spoke about how people still associate her with the Trump image.

"There are some Trumpers that find me very triggering because of the Trump head picture. So, I still am confronted about that photo to this day and complimented about that photo. But I get both," she said.

Griffin was honored as Out Magazine’s "Advocate of the Year" on Saturday. She said she still feels it’s important to be outspoken on political issues, despite the pushback she’s faced.

Kathy Griffin does not believe Trump won a 'free and fair election' Video

"This administration is really coming for the LGBT community," Griffin said.

"I think it's important that everybody stay politically engaged even if politics aren't your thing because gay rights are civil rights," she added.

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

