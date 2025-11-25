Kathy Griffin says she’s made ‘Trumper friends’ years after bloody Trump photo sparked outrage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Kathy Griffin is reflecting on the backlash from her controversial 2017 photo featuring a mock severed head of President Donald Trump that ignited national outrage. She said her outlook has changed since the incident, and she now even counts some Trump supporters as friends.

"I think I spent a lot of my life, whether it was romantically or career-wise, thinking somebody would change or I could maybe skew someone's perspective," Griffin told People at Out Magazine’s Out100 party.

"And now look, believe it or not, I have quite a few Trumper friends," she said.

KATHY GRIFFIN SAYS INFAMOUS SEVERED TRUMP HEAD PHOTO MADE HER LOSE ONE-THIRD OF FANBASE

Griffin posted a photo online showing her holding a Halloween mask covered in ketchup that appeared to resemble the severed head of Trump.

Her photo was condemned by members of both parties and criticized as promoting violence against an elected official. Griffin was also investigated by the Secret Service over whether the image constituted a threat against the president.

The comedian has been vocal about her subsequent firing as a co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast and the difficulty of booking gigs afterward.

Despite the fallout, Griffin told People she now finds it "important to be around people that do have different opinions," saying she has learned to get along with them.

KATHY GRIFFIN SHARES SHOCKING PRICE TAG OF HER THIRD FACELIFT AT 65

Griffin also spoke about how people still associate her with the Trump image.

"There are some Trumpers that find me very triggering because of the Trump head picture. So, I still am confronted about that photo to this day and complimented about that photo. But I get both," she said.

Griffin was honored as Out Magazine’s "Advocate of the Year" on Saturday. She said she still feels it’s important to be outspoken on political issues, despite the pushback she’s faced.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"This administration is really coming for the LGBT community," Griffin said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it's important that everybody stay politically engaged even if politics aren't your thing because gay rights are civil rights," she added.