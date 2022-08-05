Expand / Collapse search
Kat Timpf: People take ayahuasca to benefit their mental health

Greg Gutfeld and guests the research behind the impact that psychedelic drugs have on mental health on ‘Gutfeld!’

Kat Timpf discussed with Greg Gutfeld and other guests Aaron Rodgers describing his experience with ayahuasca and how people take the drug in an effort to improve their mental health on "Gutfeld!" 

KAT TIMPF: Yeah, I guess it just doesn't seem that crazy. I mean, because ayahuasca is it's not like a party drug. It's like something that you do and people take seriously and they look to get something out of it to benefit their mental health. And it is really is helpful to a lot of people and it's common in other cultures just to us. It seems kind of crazy for a lot of people, but the only downside is, in fact, you do become someone who speaks that way. 

