Rep. Cammack rips Biden's budget ignoring border crisis: 'Americans see through this nonsense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration is bracing for a potential new influx of migrants at the southern border with fentanyl pouring into U.S. cities, straining local authorities and first responders.

WIFE OF BORDER PATROL AGENT RIPS BIDEN FOR ‘OFFENSIVE’ COMPARISON OF US BORDER CRISIS TO UKRAINE

Rep. Kat Cammack joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the crisis, arguing Biden's new budget proposal doesn't do enough to counter the reverberating effects of the open border, or address its "root causes."

"It's all smoke and mirrors, misdirection," Rep. Cammack, R-Fla., told co-hosts Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro. "And in fact, if they don't deal with the root cause of so much of the opioids and crime in our communities by closing the border, then this is all for naught."

"It all ties back to the fact that every single city in America is a border town, and that is really the root issue that is not addressed in this budget," she continued.

DHS REQUESTING ADDITIONAL PENTAGON SUPPORT AT BORDER AMID FEARS OF MASSIVE MIGRANT SURGE

According to CBP data, there were 164,973 migrant encounters in February. There were 101,099 encounters in February 2021 and only 36,687 encounters in February 2020.

"I think any American with common sense sees through this nonsense," Rep. Cammack said. "This administration has no regard for law and order…. It is going to be a hollow attempt at gaining back voters going into a critical midterm."

Rep. Cammack's husband, who is a firefighter and paramedic in Gainesville, Florida, later joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the open border is affecting his Florida community and beyond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All these drugs that are coming across the border, they're putting in this synthetic fentanyl, because it's cheap, and it's easy for them to put in there," Harrison told host Ainsley Earhardt. "People buy drugs off the street, and they have no idea what they're getting."

CBP data indicates over 3,900 pounds of fentanyl has already been seized at the southern border in fiscal year 2022 alone.

The Department of Homeland Security is even enlisting the Pentagon for additional resources as the White House prepares for a surge in encounters in the coming weeks and months.