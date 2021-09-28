Karl Rove: 'History repeating itself' as Democrats push trillions in spending before midterms

Fox News contributor Karl Rove warned Democrats on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday their bid to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan could backfire with voters at the polls like in the 2010 midterm elections that followed the passage of the 2009 stimulus bill and Affordable Care Act.

KARL ROVE: Roll back the tape. It's 2009 and 2010 and they passed the stimulus bill and they passed the Affordable Care Act. And part of the theory among Democrats was that by passing these big achievements, they would gain the support of the voters in the 2010 midterms and instead they get wiped out. And history is repeating itself as the problems with ObamaCare and the problems with the stimulus bill were, first of all, process questions. The way that they sold it, they ran it – they ran the stimulus bill through quickly. They made promises about shovel-ready projects. We then had the Affordable Care Act. "We got to pass the bill to know what's in the bill, you can keep your plan, you can keep your doctor." All that turned out to be wrong.

So between the sales and the substance, they ran into problems. Same thing is going to happen here. Even if they do get it all done, they're going to saddle the American people with a whole bunch of new taxes and a whole bunch of new welfare benefits. And I don't think it's going to bring the promised relief at the polls if they get it passed.

