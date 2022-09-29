Karl Rove: DeSantis won't 'rise to the bait' of Democrats by politicizing Hurricane Ian

Karl Rove praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he is keeping Hurricane Ian from becoming political and "not rising to the bait" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KARL ROVE: One of the things that interested me was that under the laws that govern these kinds of natural disasters, FEMA, the federal government, relates to the governor and the governor relates to all the locals. Before this event occurred, President Biden called the mayors of several large cities: Tampa, Orlando and so forth directly long before, several days before, he called Gov. DeSantis. I thought that was an unnecessary stab at the governor.

JESSE WATTERS ON HURRICANE IAN: WE'RE SEEING THE BEST SIDE OF AMERICA IN THE FACE OF TRAGEDY

The governor, fortunately, did not rise to the bait. He went out, was very appreciative of President Biden's call, complimented FEMA on the work that they were doing in preparation for the event. But it was a sign that even, you know, in an appropriate way, President Biden — he should have had better sense than to say, "You know what? Before I talk to the mayors, I really ought to talk to the guy that I'm supposed to be talking to: the governor, and making certain that he has all that he needs, because he's the guy who's supposed to be in touch with the mayors and the county leaders."

