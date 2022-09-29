Jesse Watters on Hurricane Ian: We're seeing the best side of America in the face of tragedy

Fox News host Jesse Watters commended search and rescuers, including good Samaritans, amid the devastation of Hurricane Ian in Florida on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: One of the largest search and rescue missions in American history is underway after Hurricane Ian decimated Florida and is now moving up the East Coast. Gov. Ron DeSantis says the situation is really bad.

IAN STRENGTHENS TO HURRICANE AGAIN AFTER PUMMELING FLORIDA, NOW HEADED FOR CAROLINAS, GEORGIA

…

First responders are working around the clock. Hundreds have been rescued since the storm hit…

It's all hands on deck. We're seeing the best side of people come out in the face of tragedy. A good Samaritan used his jet ski to help firefighters with rescues. The cameraman stopped what he was doing mid-report to help people across the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

A man walked through floodwaters to save a stranded cat…

Florida is no stranger to hurricanes , but this one is different. Fort Myers Beach officials say there's nothing to come back to. Ninety percent of the city is destroyed — 90%. There's at least 15 known deaths across the state, but that number is expected to go up. Biden says this may be one of the deadliest storms ever.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE: