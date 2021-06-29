Karl Rove: The Democratic Party has a problem

Fox News contributor Karl Rove argued Tuesday that Democrats will run into issues at the polls if they keep supporting efforts to defund police departments. The former White House deputy chief of staff told "America's Newsroom" that there is a serious "problem," when Democrats running major cities uphold the philosophy of cutting police budgets amid the surge in crime happening across the U.S.

KARL ROVE: Look, elections are about choices and they are about the two different philosophies of the two parties. It is clear you mentioned a list of cities that have cut their police budgets. Every single one of those has a Democrat mayor. Every one of those has a Democrat majority. In fact, in many instances, an exclusive hold on the city council, meaning there are no Republicans on the city council or maybe one or two out of a dozen.

So the Democratic Party has got a problem. I know there are Democrats who say I don't want to defund the police but right now, the energy, particularly at the state and local level, is with Democrats like the ‘Squad’ saying we need to reduce the amount of money we're spending on law enforcement and reimagine the police by replacing people with guns, with people with caring hearts and open ears, and a willingness to to to hear the concerns of those who who are being forced into violence against their will.

