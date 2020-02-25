Karl Rove slams Chuck Schumer for 'trying to politicize' coronavirus: 'This is shameful'

Fox News contributor Karl Rove slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Tuesday for "politicizing" the Trump administration's effort to contain and prepare for the spread of coronavirus within the United States.

"This is shameful on Schumer's part," Rove said on "Hannity."

Schumer criticized the White House's handling of the outbreak on the Senate floor earlier in the day, calling its efforts "towering and dangerous incompetence." He was responding to the administration's request to Congress on Monday for $2.5 billion in supplemental spending to help combat the global outbreak.

The request included $1.25 billion in new money, with the rest coming from unspent funds. The measure would help the federal government, as well as state and local agencies, prepare to respond to an outbreak and allocate cash for vaccine development. However, Schumer found the ask far too low to properly combat the novel virus.

"Stop it, Schumer," Rove said before explaining that the $2.5 billion ask was determined by a group assembled by the president, which includes Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, National Institute of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci, acting Homeland Security Secretary, Chad Wolf, and the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

"These five people are helping plan this," Rove said. "Three of them are completely apolitical. Schumer is trying to politicize something that should be left alone."

"If these top professionals thought that $2.5 billion was insufficient, they would say so," Rove added. "The president is paying close attention to them. This ought to be done outside of politics."

"Stop it, Schumer," he reiterated. "This is not good for our country."