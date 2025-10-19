Karine Jean Pierre writes she couldn't 'stomach' being a Democrat anymore after party's treatment of Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Biden White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre unleashed on the Democratic Party in an excerpt from her new memoir, explaining why she decided to become an independent after years as a party flack.

In the excerpt, Jean-Pierre detailed the phone call in which then-President Joe Biden told the White House team that he was dropping out of the race, Newsweek reported.

"Biden seemed to be totally at peace with his decision, but I was stunned, my feelings a blur. I was angry and sad. I was enraged and heartbroken that this man had given more than 50 years of his life to serving the American people, and in the end he’d been treated poorly by members of his own party. It was horrible," Jean-Pierre wrote.

In her new book, "Independent," Jean-Pierre revealed that she never thought Biden would drop out. Jean-Pierre repeatedly touted Biden's physical and mental viability over the years from her position behind the podium, but his cognitive decline wound up dearly costing his party.

KAMALA HARRIS COMPLAINS ABOUT 'IMPOSSIBLE' LACK OF SUPPORT FROM BIDEN'S COMMS TEAM, INNER CIRCLE

Nevertheless, Jean-Pierre thought Biden had been betrayed.

"The Democratic Party had defined my life, my career," Jean-Pierre wrote. "Everything I’d done to make people’s lives better had been connected to it. The party was the vehicle that allowed me not just to have a front seat to history, working first on [Barack] Obama’s presidential campaign then in his administration, but also to make some history of my own as the first Black woman and openly queer person to ever be a White House press secretary. Never had I considered leaving the party until now."

The former press secretary also wrote about how she planned to make her first appearance after Biden's announcement on "The View," the liberal ABC talk show.

"Now the cloud of unease hovering over me solidified into an idea about how I could possibly do something different. How I could channel my disappointment into some kind of concrete action that would allow me to fight for what I believed in without giving blind loyalty to a party I felt no longer deserved it," she continued.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE RIPPED OVER 'FIRING SQUAD' RECAP OF BIDEN'S EXIT FROM RACE: 'STILL DOESN'T UNDERSTAND'

Pierre wrote, "'You know what? I’m going to become an independent. I don’t think I can stomach being in the Democratic Party anymore.'"

Jean-Pierre accused Democrats of unleashing a "firing squad" on the former president, who was forced off the presidential ticket last July after weeks of pressure from his party following his dismal debate against Republican Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jean-Pierre revealed that she was leaving the Democratic Party in June while announcing her book. Before her high-profile White House role, she worked on multiple Democratic presidential campaigns and was an MSNBC political analyst.