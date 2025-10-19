Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Karine Jean Pierre writes she couldn't 'stomach' being a Democrat anymore after party's treatment of Biden

Jean-Pierre never thought Biden was going to exit the race

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
The reaction to Karine Jean-Pierre's book is 'shock,' says Mark Halperin Video

The reaction to Karine Jean-Pierre's book is 'shock,' says Mark Halperin

Political analyst Mark Halperin discusses the Democratic Party's attempts to connect with male voters and the reaction to former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre switching her party affiliation on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Biden White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre unleashed on the Democratic Party in an excerpt from her new memoir, explaining why she decided to become an independent after years as a party flack. 

In the excerpt, Jean-Pierre detailed the phone call in which then-President Joe Biden told the White House team that he was dropping out of the race, Newsweek reported.

"Biden seemed to be totally at peace with his decision, but I was stunned, my feelings a blur. I was angry and sad. I was enraged and heartbroken that this man had given more than 50 years of his life to serving the American people, and in the end he’d been treated poorly by members of his own party. It was horrible," Jean-Pierre wrote.

In her new book, "Independent," Jean-Pierre revealed that she never thought Biden would drop out. Jean-Pierre repeatedly touted Biden's physical and mental viability over the years from her position behind the podium, but his cognitive decline wound up dearly costing his party.

Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre delivers her last press briefing of the Biden Administration in Washington, D.C., on January 15, 2025.  (Andrew Leyden/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

KAMALA HARRIS COMPLAINS ABOUT 'IMPOSSIBLE' LACK OF SUPPORT FROM BIDEN'S COMMS TEAM, INNER CIRCLE

Nevertheless, Jean-Pierre thought Biden had been betrayed.

"The Democratic Party had defined my life, my career," Jean-Pierre wrote. "Everything I’d done to make people’s lives better had been connected to it. The party was the vehicle that allowed me not just to have a front seat to history, working first on [Barack] Obama’s presidential campaign then in his administration, but also to make some history of my own as the first Black woman and openly queer person to ever be a White House press secretary. Never had I considered leaving the party until now."

The former press secretary also wrote about how she planned to make her first appearance after Biden's announcement on "The View," the liberal ABC talk show.

"Now the cloud of unease hovering over me solidified into an idea about how I could possibly do something different. How I could channel my disappointment into some kind of concrete action that would allow me to fight for what I believed in without giving blind loyalty to a party I felt no longer deserved it," she continued.   

Former President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy

Former President Joe Biden. (Susan Walsh/AP)

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE RIPPED OVER 'FIRING SQUAD' RECAP OF BIDEN'S EXIT FROM RACE: 'STILL DOESN'T UNDERSTAND'

Pierre wrote, "'You know what? I’m going to become an independent. I don’t think I can stomach being in the Democratic Party anymore.'"  

Jean-Pierre accused Democrats of unleashing a "firing squad" on the former president, who was forced off the presidential ticket last July after weeks of pressure from his party following his dismal debate against Republican Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Karine Jean-Pierre re-emerges and laments Democratic 'firing squad' on Biden Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jean-Pierre revealed that she was leaving the Democratic Party in June while announcing her book. Before her high-profile White House role, she worked on multiple Democratic presidential campaigns and was an MSNBC political analyst.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue