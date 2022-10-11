Kari Lake: Fentanyl is killing our young generation

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake decried how the Biden administration is neglecting to take control of the cartels that contribute to the rise in fentanyl deaths in America on "Jesse Watters Primetrime."

KARI LAKE: Obviously, Joe Biden is a complete failure. He cares more about the cartels than the good people of this country, and so we're going to take control of our border. The Article 4, Section 4, the guarantee clause requires the federal government to protect us from invasion. They are not doing that. Article 1, Section 10 is the remedy, and we are going to do that.

We will declare an invasion on our border on day one. We're going to get our National Guard down there. We have other governors who said they will help out and we're going to stop people from coming across, and we're going to stop the scourge of deadly fentanyl. It's killing our young generation. You're right. These are terrorists. They're working with our enemy, the CCP, to bring drugs in and poison our young generation.

