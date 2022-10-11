JESSE WATTERS: We hear fairy tales every day coming out of the White House

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s blunders and apparent tall tales Tuesday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: We all love hearing a good fairy tale. None of it might be true, but we just love the way it sparks our wildest imagination and lucky for us, we get to hear fairy tales every day coming out of this White House, and they all star the character Joe Biden.

…

Joe's fictional life has finally caught the attention of The New York Times. They're saying, "Biden has been unable to break himself off the habit of embellishing narratives to weave a political identity." Otherwise, he's a liar and that his "folksiness can veer into folklore with dates that don't quite add up, and details that are exaggerated" or wrong, but The New York Times isn't too concerned by any of it.

They say, "People have decided these lies don't really matter. These are just the kind of lies that people's grandfathers tell." So, Joe's been lying like a grandfather since his 30s? And does your grandfather lie like that? My grandfather didn't. Maybe the fish he caught was, like, really this big, but he didn't just make stuff up because my grandmother would never let him get away with that, but Joe's been lying about who he is his whole life, like when he says he graduated top of his class.

…

Why does Joe Biden do this? How insecure do you have to be to lie about who you are? Why can't Joe Biden just be Joe Biden? The answer is this, that Joe Biden feels that Joe Biden is inadequate, but what does that mean for the country to have a president who's an insecure liar with a chip on his shoulder?

