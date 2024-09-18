Kamala Harris shredded for word salad repeating the phrase 'children of the community:' 'Why is she like this'

Vice President Kamala Harris faced a wave of mockery on Wednesday after her latest word salad repeating the phrase "the children of the community."

Harris spoke at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 47th Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., providing few specific details about the policies she’s running on for president.

However, at one point, Harris spoke about providing families with the necessary resources so that parents can "raise their children well," declaring, "I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community, and we should all have a vested interest in ensuring that children can go grow up with the resources that they need to achieve their God-given potential."

Numerous political commentators on social media were quick to call out the statement.

"Why is she like this lol," OutKick's Riley Gaines asked.

Author David Harsanyi shredded the statement, "I would call this a tautology, but she doesn't even bother using different words to say the same thing."

"She is a deep thinker," commentator Carmine Sabia quipped.

"We know exactly why Kamala doesn't have serious interviews," podcaster Tim Young said, "She's a stupid mess."

Radio personality Mike North parodied Harris’ speaking style, saying, "I grew up in the neighborhood and I’m a neighborhood guy that lives in the neighborhood with neighbors who also live in the neighborhood."

Other commentators looked past the humor and argued the statement hints at a dystopian agenda.

"Kamala Harris reminding you that Democrats see your children as their children. ‘The children of the community are the children of the community,’" RedState senior editor Brandon Morse warned.

Market analyst and political commentator Jeff Carlson offered similar words of caution, "Don't be fooled. This is Kamala's Marxist version of ‘It takes a village.’"

This is only the latest in a long history of repetitive, "word salads" from the vice president using the word "community" in a circular manner.

She had previously spoken at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., in 2022, where she proclaimed, "When we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community."

Similarly, in 2023, she was mocked for saying, "community banks are in the community."

