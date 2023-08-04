VP Harris mocked for proclaiming 'community banks are in the community' once again: 'Another pearl of wisdom'

Kamala Harris delivered yet another redundant statement on Friday about the nature of community banks.

Harris’s tenure as President Biden’s vice president has made headlines numerous times for strangely worded and repetitive public statements some call "word salads" and she has delivered multiple statements of that nature this week.

At the Sycamore & Oak retail village in D.C., she spoke about the Biden administration’s tenure overseeing the American economy. At one point she brought up investment in community banks and put herself in the spotlight again with a repetitive statement.

"And so for years we have worked to expand investment in community banks because, you see, community banks specialize in providing loans and financial assistance to small business owners, in particular those in overlooked and underserved communities, including rural communities. And as the name suggests, community banks are in the community," the vice president proclaimed.

ABC NEWS ASKS KAMALA HARRIS HOW MUCH 'RACE AND GENDER' CONTRIBUTE TO HER DISMAL POLLING

CRC advisor Bryan Doherty sarcastically tweeted a GIF from the surreal humor series "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" as if to say Harris had expanded his mind with insightful wisdom.

"But do they also offer services as it relates to banking?" Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s deputy spokesman Chad Gilmartin inquired.

Townhall columnist Derek Hunter appeared to reference a famous Homer quote from The Simpsons when he wrote, "She’s sooooo sMrT!"

"She actually said this," conservative communications specialist Steve Guest tweeted.

"Another pearl of wisdom from our fearless VP," the Michigan GOP wrote next to a disheartened emoji.

KAMALA HARRIS' ‘WORD SALADS’ DEFENDED ON ‘THE VIEW:’ LAWYERS 'SPEAK IN THREES SO PEOPLE REMEMBER'

Multiple commentators parodied Harris’s speaking style by offering their own redundant statements.

"As the name suggests, nail polish goes on the nails," SubStack commentator David Blackmon tweeted.

"Let's see if she can figure this one out! Grocery stores sell GROCERIES," former radio personality Ken Miles wrote next to a thinking emoji.

While Harris made headlines earlier this week for a redundant statement about "space cooperation," she spoke in circles about "community banks" last September. During what a roundtable discussion with student leaders Claflin University in South Carolina, she touted the administration’s accomplishments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We invested an additional $12 billion into community banks, because we know community banks are in the community, and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community," she said.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media