Kamala Harris roasted for word salad speeches in late night skit: ‘Speaking without thinking'

Vice President Kamala Harris was brutally lampooned over her habit of using "word salads" in a skit by "The Daily Show" on Tuesday.

"The Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic joked that the VP's sometimes odd remarks were actually inspired by her "holistic thought advisor, Dahlia Rose Hibiscus," played by Lydic.

"It means that I am the one by whom the thoughts are being advised, from a place of advisement. And then once advised, communicated, holistically," she says in the skit.

Surrounded by candles, a "vision board" and a "Mad Libs" game, the "thought" guru explains she leads the vice president in "not so much sentences as idea voyages."

"It’s a process I call speaking without thinking," she continues. "It’s not about the destination of the thought, it’s about the journey and how many words you use to describe the journey."

The comedy show played several clips of Harris rambling and repeating herself in public speeches. In one clip, she tells an audience, "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

The thought advisor explains that after receiving a speech from Harris's staff, she cuts out each word and then takes them to her "word cave" for inspiration.

In her cave, the thought advisor is shown swaying in a spiritual ritual while flinging words around the room to "learn what order the universe wants them to be in."

"The feeling they give you is so much more powerful than what they mean," she says.

The thought advisor knocked down critics who say people "should be able to understand their leaders when they talk."

"I prefer to leave Kamala’s thoughts open to interpretation, like a work of modern art that you look at and go, ‘I wonder what that was all about?" she explained.

The liberal comedy show has lampooned Harris's speech patterns before.

In a video posted to The Daily Show's X account in 2022, the show compared Harris to satirical political character Selina Meyer from "Veep." The show played clips from "Veep" followed by clips of real speeches given by Harris to show their similarities.

One clip showed Harris speaking at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., saying, "When we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community."

The video then responded with a clip of Meyer explaining, "Well, we are the United States of America because we are united… and we are states."

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.