Kamala Harris ripped for complaining about media coverage: 'She can't deal with the facts'

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing criticism for griping that the media has not highlighted the "strength of my leadership."

"Outnumbered" hosts responded on Friday to Harris' rebuke of the media in an interview with Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart,

"When she's getting some semblance – some minor semblance – of coverage, she can't handle it because it's critical, because she's been tasked with all these things, she's done every single one of them horribly, and she can't deal with the facts," "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro said. "So what does she do? She takes it out on us in the media for not giving her glowing coverage."

Capehart published an opinion piece defending Harris' "most excellent year."

KAMALA HARRIS RECEIVED ‘ROUGH’ TREATMENT FROM MEDIA IN 2022: WAPO COLUMNIST

The columnist claimed that "much of the attention" Harris has received, "especially in her first year, has been rough." He added, "Stories about staff departures were routinely hyped as disarray in narratives that unfairly called into question Harris’s competence."

Harris shared with Capehart she was frustrated that achievements during her second year as vice president were not covered more in the press. She even pointed to the Dobb's decision, airing frustrations that the landmark Supreme Court ruling received more attention than her.

"There are things that I’ve done as vice president that fully demonstrate the strength of my leadership as vice president that have not received the kind of coverage that I think [the] Dobbs [decision] did receive ," Harris said earlier this week.

LIBERAL MEDIA GUSHES OVER KAMALA HARRIS IN YEAR-END INTERVIEWS: ‘FRIENDLIER AND MORE ACCOMMODATING THAN A MAN’

FOX Business' Kennedy called out her remarks saying, "She's mad that a landmark, once-in-a-generation Supreme Court case got more coverage than the fact that she was such an unlikable boss."

Piro argued it may be "her worst answer of 2022."

Harris has faced harsh criticism from her many staffing exoduses and her penchant for "word salad" comments. Primarily, she has received backlash over her handling of the border despite being put in charge of tackling the crisis.

"She's not fit for this job. She's not doing it well," Piro said. "And you don't have to go too much further than the president himself, who said she's a work in progress when it comes to this job. If Joe Biden, a work in progress himself after being in politics for 50 years, says that about you, that's not a good sign."

"The only thing that she has really done better at this year is giving more gaffes than President Biden did himself," Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier said.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe argued Harris' complaints about the media despite little success illustrate she is "an embodiment of today's political left."

"The decision to elevate her to VP wasn't a merit-based decision," Boothe said. "It was based off of a series of box-checking exercises that Joe Biden said that he wanted and things that he wanted. And that's why she got the job."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She still sees herself as a victim, which is really just an embodiment of today's political left."

Fox News' Kristine Parks and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.