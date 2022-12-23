Kamala Harris complains media doesn't adequately cover 'strength of my leadership'

At the end of her second year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris is again griping that the press hasn't covered her fairly.

"There are things that I’ve done as vice president that fully demonstrate the strength of my leadership as vice president that have not received the kind of coverage that I think [the] Dobbs [decision] did receive," Harris said to liberal Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart earlier this week.

The VP was panned in February for appearing "perpetually unprepared" after she gave a speech in Munich that critics called a "word salad." However, Capehart said Harris' speech in Munich was one of her top three accomplishments for 2022, part of a gushing piece declaring Harris had an "excellent" year.

Harris lamented the trip didn't get the press coverage she felt it deserved.

"What you’ve been able to see is based on what gets covered," she told Capehart.

The columnist revealed he's known Harris for a decade and claimed she was correct in deeming her media coverage unfair at times.

"Harris is right about that. Despite having a television and a print pool reporter at most of her public events, the vice president garners little attention. Sometimes the office is frustrating — as one of her predecessors famously put it, 'not worth a bucket of warm, 'um, spit,'" Capehart wrote.

"And much of the attention she has received, especially in her first year, has been rough. Stories about staff departures were routinely hyped as disarray in narratives that unfairly called into question Harris’ competence," he added.

The columnist, an enthusiastic Democratic Party booster, was one of the few journalists to land a one-on-one interview with President Biden this year.

The mass exodus of staffers from the VP's office at the beginning of the year was ignored by ABC, NBC and CBS, according to a media watchdog group.

Capehart suggested Harris' coverage has been impacted negatively by her ethnicity and gender.

"[T]he nation’s first Black female and first South Asian vice president has also had to contend with the negative reactions and low expectations that come with shattering ossified notions of who should be in the position," he wrote.

Harris previously complained she'd get more favorable coverage if she were a White man like all her predecessors in the position, The New York Times reported last December.

Capehart praised Harris for having a "banner year."

"President Biden’s electoral right-hand ma’am is finishing a banner year filled with domestic barnstorming and high-wire diplomacy," he touted.

One of Harris' chief portfolio items, the southern border, remains a sore spot for the administration. Biden still has not visited since he took office, even as the besieged border worsens as the Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt to the Covid-era Title 42 from expiring.

Harris was put in charge of managing the crisis but has not visited since June 2021.

In recent comments to NPR, Harris blamed Republicans for being "unwilling to engage in any meaningful reform" that would fix most of the problems at the border.