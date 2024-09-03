Kamala Harris new campaign hire attacks America as a 'cult,' 'bloodthirsty imperial beast'

FIRST ON FOX – Vice President Kamala Harris recently hired a director on her campaign who has attacked swaths of White Christians and claimed that America is an imperial "cult" and "bloodthirsty… beast."

Progressive Rev. Jennifer Butler was brought on to court people of faith onto the Harris-Walz ticket. Butler has argued that White supremacists have "hijacked" the Christian faith, and now runs a program seeking to root out purported White nationalism from Christians.

"Today we face fundamental threats to democracy," the Presbyterian minister said in her book "Who Stole My Bible?" in 2020. "The wealthy are overwhelmingly White and those who are systemically economically disadvantaged are people of color."

"The many-headed beasts reveal the corruption of the imperial system around us. The imperial cult of the United States of America, whose stock market booms while unemployment skyrockets, had numbed many of us to our own reality," she wrote.

She went on to claim that "these catastrophes are an apocalypse... a revelation ... of the greedy, bloodthirsy imperial beast beneath the fine linens."

Butler also took aim at both militarism and individualism.

Christians need to "'come out of the closet' and witness to the word of justice in the face of a brutal empire asserting its control. They are to resist the temptation to go with the temptation to go with the flow of the imperial… military status quo."

She wrote, "Individualism is triumph over care for neighbors and freedom over equality as communities of color are hardest hit."

Other portions of the book attack Christians for enmeshing with White supremacy.

"A large percentage of White Christians is marching to the drumbeat of White nationalism," she said. "Given all this, nothing could be more important than reclaiming this radical book called the Bible and acting to make its vision for radical justice, equality and liberation a reality."

Another portion claims that Christians are weaponizing their religious freedom.

"Rather than using religious freedom as a shield, Christians are using it as a sword," Butler wrote.

Kristen Waggoner, president of the Alliance Defending Freedom, told Fox News Digital in an interview she believed Butler's book was filled with bullying language.

"I don't think that there's a point to use bullying tactics and name-calling to demean people because they don't share a particular belief. What we know is that religious freedom is a fundamental human right," the ADF president said. "We know that it should extend to all people, and it provides benefits to all society, and that it protects the right of dissent in terms of religious freedom."

Waggoner went on to call Butler's comments equating Christians with White supremacy divisive.

"The historic teaching of the church hasn't changed. And so to suggest that in any way that is connected or linked, linked to something other than it's contextually wrong and it's historically wrong. And it suggests that Rev. Butler isn't about religious freedom or bringing together people of faith, but instead dividing, polarizing, and using political ideology to separate," she said.

Butler recently told the Religion News Service (RNS) that her agenda is to bring "faith voices for justice" into the Harris-Walz orbit.

"The Harris-Walz campaign is a really unique opportunity to shift the debate, to engage all of those who are concerned about what a Trump presidency would mean, the work of this campaign and what it can do to transform America," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign and Butler for comment and did not immediately receive a response.