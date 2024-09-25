Kamala Harris mocked for 'inspire us by helping us to be inspired' word salad: 'Vapidity upon vapidity'

Vice President Kamala Harris served up what some might consider an "inspired" word salad during her most recent appearance.

Harris addressed the Economic Club of Pittsburgh Wednesday where she outlined her economic agenda as the Democratic presidential nominee. During her speech, she emphasized the need to guard the spirit of American inspiration.

"We need to guard that spirit. We have to guard that spirit. Let it always inspire us. Let it always be the source of our optimism, which is that spirit that is uniquely American. Let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired to solve the problems that so many face including our small business owners," Harris said.

This statement provoked widespread mockery as another example of circular "vapidity" from Harris.

"Word Salad Queen strikes again," Axiom Strategies VP of Communications Matt Wolking wrote.

Conservative user Amy Curtis agreed, "Vice President Predictive Text strikes again."

"There's our girl," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller joked.

Twitchy’s Doug Powers wrote, "Imagine if you will, unburdened by what has been, four straight years of this."

Former Trump advisor Steve Cortes asked, "Is Kamala Harris the worst extemporaneous speaker in the history of presidential politics?"

"Vapidity upon vapidity!" Washington Examiner columnist Quin Hillyer declared.

Radio personality Mike North joked, "Let’s inspire and love our inspiration and let it inspire those whose spirit is inspiring and hope our spirit will keep our life alive and fuel our inspiring spirit alive."

"She’s so… inspirational," writer Katya Sedgewick summarized.

This moment came about one week after another Harris word salad while she was speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 47th Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.

Harris spoke about providing families with the necessary resources so that parents can "raise their children well," declaring, "I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community, and we should all have a vested interest in ensuring that children can go grow up with the resources that they need to achieve their God-given potential."

She has made similar repetive comments about the "community" over the years.

