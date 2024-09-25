Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris mocked for 'inspire us by helping us to be inspired' word salad: 'Vapidity upon vapidity'

Harris was previously mocked for repeating the phrase 'children of the community' one week prior

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris: Let American spirit ‘inspire us by helping us to be inspired’ Video

Kamala Harris: Let American spirit ‘inspire us by helping us to be inspired’

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a word salad at the Economic Club in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while outlining about her economic agenda.

Vice President Kamala Harris served up what some might consider an "inspired" word salad during her most recent appearance.

Harris addressed the Economic Club of Pittsburgh Wednesday where she outlined her economic agenda as the Democratic presidential nominee. During her speech, she emphasized the need to guard the spirit of American inspiration.

"We need to guard that spirit. We have to guard that spirit. Let it always inspire us. Let it always be the source of our optimism, which is that spirit that is uniquely American. Let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired to solve the problems that so many face including our small business owners," Harris said.

This statement provoked widespread mockery as another example of circular "vapidity" from Harris. 

Kamala Harris at the Economic Club

US Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris speaks at an event hosted by The Economic Club of Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University on September 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

KAMALA HARRIS HIT FOR BEING VAGUE, DODGING QUESTIONS IN RECENT INTERVIEWS: 'SHE OWES US THESE ANSWERS'

"Word Salad Queen strikes again," Axiom Strategies VP of Communications Matt Wolking wrote.

Conservative user Amy Curtis agreed, "Vice President Predictive Text strikes again."

"There's our girl," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller joked.

Kamala Harris speaking

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the Economic Club of Pittsburgh on the Carnegie Mellon University campus in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Twitchy’s Doug Powers wrote, "Imagine if you will, unburdened by what has been, four straight years of this."

Former Trump advisor Steve Cortes asked, "Is Kamala Harris the worst extemporaneous speaker in the history of presidential politics?"

"Vapidity upon vapidity!" Washington Examiner columnist Quin Hillyer declared.

Radio personality Mike North joked, "Let’s inspire and love our inspiration and let it inspire those whose spirit is inspiring and hope our spirit will keep our life alive and fuel our inspiring spirit alive."

"She’s so… inspirational," writer Katya Sedgewick summarized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

This moment came about one week after another Harris word salad while she was speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 47th Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.

Kamala Harris

This moment came one week after another ridiculed Harris speech. (Rebecca Droke/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Harris spoke about providing families with the necessary resources so that parents can "raise their children well," declaring, "I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community, and we should all have a vested interest in ensuring that children can go grow up with the resources that they need to achieve their God-given potential."

She has made similar repetive comments about the "community" over the years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.