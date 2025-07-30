Former Vice President Kamala Harris will not run for California governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed Wednesday she won’t enter the 2026 California governor’s race, ending months of mounting speculation about a return to politics after a crushing defeat in the 2024 presidential race to Donald Trump.



In a statement posted to her social media account, Harris said she had "reflected deeply" and decided not to seek elected office "for now."



"For now, my leadership - and public service - will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans," Harris wrote in a statement.



Harris, who served as California’s Attorney General and later as U.S. senator before becoming Vice President under President Joe Biden in 2021, was widely considered a leading contender to succeed term-limited Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom.



‘NO ONE’ EXCITED ABOUT KAMALA HARRIS’ POTENTIAL GUBERNATORIAL RUN, SAY CALIFORNIA DONORS

Though she called California "my home" and expressed pride in serving the state, Harris said her efforts would be focused elsewhere.

The announcement reconfigures the 2026 Democratic primary field, potentially clearing the way for candidates like Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to mount less encumbered campaigns.



"Kamala Harris’ political career is over thanks to President Trump. Look no further than her decision to not run for governor. She would have been a disaster for California: tanking the state's economy even further, protecting criminal illegal immigrants over law-abiding citizens, and further bringing the Democrat Party brand down with her, just like she did as Vice President," said RGA Rapid Response Director Kollin Crompton. "Americans across the country can sigh in relief that they won’t have to see or hear from Kamala Harris any longer."



Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, didn't mince words either. "That's interesting," Biden told Fox News of Harris' choice to step down from the race.

In her X post, Harris seemed to signal she isn’t retreating from politics entirely. "We must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking—committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook," she wrote. "My leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While stepping aside from the race, Harris vowed to continue the fight for "freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all."



The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.