Out of office but back online: Harris rebrands ‘Kamala HQ’ for 2026 midterms amid 2028 buzz

In a move sure to spark more 2028 speculation, former Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday relaunched her "Kamala HQ" social media presence used during her 2024 White House run as "an online organizing project for next-generation campaigning."

Harris announced that the account, which has over five million followers on TikTok and over one million on X, is now being called "Headquarters," and will be used as a "youth mobilization organization" ahead of this year's midterm elections, in a partnership with the left-leaning group, People for the American Way.

According to a release obtained by Fox News, it’s a move to "mobilize pro-fairness, pro-democracy, young people against far-right extremism." And Harris, in a video announcement, added, "I’m really excited about it. So stay engaged and I’ll see you out there."

The move by Harris — who lost to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election after replacing then-President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee three months earlier, after Biden ended his bid following a disastrous debate performance against Trump — comes amid mounting speculation that the former vice president is moving towards launching another White House bid.

A Democratic strategist in the former vice president's political orbit told Fox News Digital that Harris "has always said that she’s going to continue to be involved and be a strong voice for Democrats as there’s so much to push back on from the damage Trump and Republicans are doing to this country. Her revived engagement on these platforms does that, and it adds another Democratic voice in the digisphere, which we need more of."

"Plus, it keeps her options open for the future," added the strategist, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely.

Harris was mostly out of the headlines for a couple of months following the end of the Biden administration early last year. But she started stepping back into the political spotlight last spring and summer, including headlining Democratic National Committee fundraisers.

Her announcement last summer that she would pass on running for governor this year in her home state of California also increased speculation regarding a potential 2028 White House run.

And Harris, who hasn't closed any doors to running again, is currently in the middle of the second leg of her book tour around her best-selling memoir "107 Days," which was the length of her 2024 presidential campaign.

The Republican National Committee, in a sign they would welcome Harris becoming more politically engaged going forward, responded on X to her post with a thumbs up emoji.

Harris will be the chair emerita of Headquarters, in an honorary role, with some of the staff behind Kamala HQ reuniting on the new project. The former vice president will not have editorial control over the posts.

The Headquarters release noted," Conservatives build permanent organizing infrastructure. Progressives have historically built machines that dismantle after Election Day. Headquarters is the end of that cycle."

The Thursday morning announcement came hours after a short video which was posted on the account showed a person trying to unsuccessfully log on to the Kamala HQ account before using the correct password, "headquarters."