Harris ripped by Trump campaign after Beyoncé doesn't perform at packed rally: 'They lied to build a crowd'

Former President Trump blasted Vice President Kamala Harris Saturday over an appearance with Beyoncé at which critics say Harris and the media intentionally misled attendees into thinking the superstar would perform.

"Beyoncé went up and spoke for a couple of minutes and then left, and the place went crazy," Trump told a crowd in Michigan. "They booed the hell out of everybody. They thought she was going to perform. What happened was my opponent got up and started speaking, and they booed the hell out of her. It’s crazy. They have to use people to get people to come, and then they send buses. We don’t send buses. Everybody comes. We’re just going to make America great again. It’s very simple."

Several media outlets, including MSNBC, promoted Beyonce’s appearance with Harris in Houston on Friday by saying that the music superstar would perform, prompting criticism from conservatives who accused Harris of intentionally misleading the public. Beyoncé did speak, but she did not perform.

"They lied to build a crowd," Trump senior adviser Tim Murtaugh posted on X.

"Promising a concert from a huge pop star who then did not perform is the most perfect metaphor for the Harris campaign that anyone could dream up, only it really happened," Murtaugh added.

"Beyoncé really showed up at the rally only to speak for a few seconds and not perform, leaving Kamala Harris to be *booed* by her fans," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X. "Watching this campaign operate is like watching a naked man smear himself in honey and run through a bear cage."

"So will MSNBC and all the other outlets who ran with this burn their sources who falsely told them that Beyoncé would be performing at the Kamala rally?" author and journalist Jerry Dunleavy posted on X. "Or did they just make it up?"

Videos circulated on social media on Friday night appearing to show some of the 30,000 fans in attendance booing and becoming disgruntled though it was unclear what the specific reason was.

"The Beyoncé concert featuring Kamala has devolved into a total and complete disaster in which Kamala is barely audible on the feed," an account run by the Trump campaign posted on X. "Humiliating!

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign and MSNBC but did not receive a response.

Beyoncé, whose hit song "Freedom" has been adopted by the vice president as her campaign trail anthem, spoke ahead of Harris and introduced her at the event, which leaned heavily into reproductive rights.

"It's time for America to sing a new song," Beyoncé said as she formally endorsed the vice president in her White House race against Trump. "Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next President of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris."

And she emphasized that "I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician, I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies."

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

