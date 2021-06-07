Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Donalds calls out VP Harris: Cartels making billions off border crisis, weak Biden policies

Vice President Harris traveled to Guatemala ahead of her visit to Mexico

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., slammed Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration on Monday for allowing the cartels to profit off of human trafficking by implementing "weak policies" at the border. 

BYRON DONALDS: The answers aren’t down there in Guatemala because the cartel is actively recruiting. They’re making about $5 billion this year trafficking people across our southern border. And so you don’t have to go down to Guatemala to know what’s actually going on. What’s going on is the administration’s weak policies allow the cartels to make billions of dollars. It’s that simple. 

If it’s hard for the cartel to make money they’re not gonna allow people to be trafficked across our border. If the cartel does not allow for people to be trafficked across our border, Border Patrol will not be overwhelmed and we can secure our border. 

So it starts with this president and it starts with our vice president. They need to reverse their policies immediately. 

