Harris taps Dem emails lists to market new book, sparking party neutrality concerns

Former Vice President Kamala Harris’ upcoming book, "107 Days," is getting some marketing assistance by tapping a Democratic Party-linked fundraising operations.

Axios reported that the Harris Victory Fund, which was considered an effort by both the Democratic National Committee and the Harris' 2024 presidential campaign, was used to send out a marketing email for the book, but it did not ask for donations to the DNC.

The email raised concerns about party neutrality in primaries, as Harris could be a potential candidate in the 2028 race. President Donald Trump will be term-limited in 2028, and both parties are expected to have contentious primaries next cycle.

According to the outlet, the DNC did not send the email, and party email lists can be used for book promotions if they are paid for fairly. Fox News Digital independently confirmed with the DNC that they did not send the email.

Harris spokeswoman Kirsten Allen told Axios that the use of the email list complied with Federal Election Commission rules.

Nevertheless, the move indicates that Harris is leveraging the Democratic base to sell copies of the memoir that is expected to dive into her notably short campaign, which kicked off in summer 2024 after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race following early state primaries.

"It was intense, high-stakes, and deeply personal for me and for so many of you. Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days," Harris said in a video when announcing her book on July 31.

"I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward," she added, saying that she reflected that, "Sometimes, the fight takes a while."

It is not uncommon for politicians to release books following major campaigns, as 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton published "What Happened" following her loss to Trump in an upset.

Harris recently announced that she would not run for governor of California in 2026, raising questions about whether she’ll seek the presidency once again in 2028. The Democrat also sought the presidential nomination in 2020, but she exited the race in December 2019.

"For now, my leadership – and public service – will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans," Harris wrote in a statement last month.

Her long-awaited decision served as an unofficial kickoff to a competitive race to become Gov. Gavin Newsom’s successor, as there is a wide field of Democrats vying for the job.

At the presidential level, numerous names have already been floated on the Democratic side for potential candidates, including Newsom, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. On the Republican side, Trump indicated earlier this week that Vice President JD Vance could be the front-runner in the field.

"Well, I think most likely. In all fairness, he's the vice president, and I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," the president said on Tuesday.

"I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. "So, it's too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job," he continued. "And he would be probably favored at this point."

