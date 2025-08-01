Harris mourns 'broken system' as Colbert wonders if she's quitting politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris declared Thursday that she was taking a break from running for office because she doesn't want to be a part of America’s "broken system."

During her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Harris explained why she ruled out running for governor of California, stating she believes America’s political system is "broken" and she does not want to be a part of it at the moment.

"Recently, I made the decision that I just – for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken," she told host Stephen Colbert after he asked about her declining a potential gubernatorial run.

Since Harris lost the White House to President Donald Trump in 2024, there has been much speculation about whether she’d run to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., once his current term ends.

Harris, the former California Attorney General and U.S. senator from the state, was seen as a leading contender for the office. Sources close to Harris told Fox News Digital in March that the former presidential candidate was seriously considering a run and that she would make her decision by the end of summer.

Harris posted a statement to X on Wednesday declaring that she would not be running to replace Newsom this year.

"For now, my leadership - and public service - will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans," Harris wrote.

The former VP told Colbert what she’d rather do instead of running for office this year.

"For now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I want to travel the country. I want to listen to people. I want to talk with people, and I don’t want it to be transactional where I’m asking for their vote," she said, as the audience applauded.

Colbert circled back to her "broken system" remarks, pointing out that for someone who has been in such high office as she has, that statement is "harrowing."

"Well, but it’s also evident, isn’t it?" she asked in reply.

"It is," Harris continued, "But it doesn’t mean we give up. That’s not my point."

Colbert admitted he felt she was hinting at giving up the fight. "Oh, absolutely not," she shot back. "I am always going to be a part of the fight. That is not going to change."

Although Harris is out of the California governor’s race, she is still considered a top contender for the 2028 White House race.

If Harris eventually does launch a 2028 presidential campaign, she would start her ride on the road to the White House as the most recognizable Democrat in what's expected to be a large field of contenders. And she would also come equipped with a broad fundraising network that she built up last cycle.

"She would certainly be a very serious candidate in the primary in 2028, if she runs," a Democratic strategist and veteran of multiple White House campaigns told Fox News Digital.