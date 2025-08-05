Biden team is ready to drop dirt on Harris if she comes after him, Mark Halperin says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Political analyst Mark Halperin revealed last week that former President Joe Biden’s team is prepared to release unflattering stories about their efforts to prepare former Vice President Kamala Harris for a potential run if she comes after him in her new book.

Harris announced the release of her upcoming book "107 Days," documenting her short-lived presidential run, just a week after Biden reportedly signed a $10 million deal with the Hachette Book Group for his upcoming presidential memoir.

While speaking on 2Way’s "The Morning Meeting" with Sean Spicer and Dan Turrentine, Halperin dismissed the notion that they discussed these books with each other, adding that the Biden team is ready to push back if they feel threatened.

"If the Biden people decide that Kamala Harris is coming after Joe Biden, wait until you hear the Palin-esque stories about how much they tried to help her be prepared to be vice president and be in a position to run, and how they decided, ‘not happening. She’s not up to this,’" Halperin said. "And if the Biden people feel threatened, you will hear stories about Kamala Harris as vice president that will not make her look good."

Halperin’s "Palin-esque" comment refers to revelations from 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain’s 2018 memoir, which revealed he regretted picking former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate.

Halperin later elaborated on his own show on Tuesday about how the Biden administration attempted to prepare Harris for a potential presidential run but found she wasn’t "ready for prime time."

"[T]he folks in the Biden administration, including the president himself, were very protective of her, did their best to make her a success, did their best to make her ready to be president either if Joe Biden left office prematurely or if she decided she wanted to run. If you look at her public schedule, you'll see she had, I think, an unprecedented number of meetings with world leaders," Halperin said.

He continued, "Certainly, every opportunity, whether they were in Washington or when she traveled overseas, she met a lot of world leaders. They tried to get her up to speed, but she was not quite ready for prime time. Let me put it that way."

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden and Harris’ teams for comment but did not immediately receive responses.