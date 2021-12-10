Jussie Smollett hoax proof the left 'will besmirch anyone for political gain': Hannity

Sean Hannity uncovered the political motives behind Democrats' rush to judgment in the Jussie Smollett case in his opening monologue Thursday night.

"The left in this country, they don't give a damn about truth or justice," Hannity said. "They get it wrong every single time. They don't care if they ruin somebody's life. They will lie. They will smear, they will slander. They will besmirch anyone for political gain."

JUSSIE SMOLLETT CONVICTED OF STAGING HATE CRIME, LYING TO COPS

Smollett, an actor, was found guilty Thursday on five of six charges for his role in faking a hate crime he claimed to be a victim of in January 2019.

"What Jussie Smollett did was vile, but even worse, the incredible but predictable rush to judgment from the media mob, from the Hollywood celebrity mob and from the Democratic Party mob," Hannity said. "…[Smollett's tale was] a pretty strange, farfetched story, but almost everyone on the left, they bought it hook, they bought it line, they bought it sinker."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The "Hannity" host compared how the left treated Smollett and how they have treated the recently-vindicated Kyle Rittenhouse.

"Kyle was labeled a white supremacist by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden," he said. "Where's the apology, Joe? Kamala Harris called him a vigilante and an extremist. They were wrong then. They are wrong now, but don't ever expect a retraction or an apology."

The Fox News host also pointed out Democrats' years-long claims that Trump colluded with Russia, when in fact, Hillary Clinton was "[t]he only one [who] colluded with Russia and bought a dirty Russian…dossier" that was used to spy on Donald Trump, he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity called Smollett's lie "such a disservice" and quoted his 2010 tweet: "What liars don't realize is that they are the most obvious people. [B]ulls--- isn't that hard to smell. Just open [ya] nose and breathe."