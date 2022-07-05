July 4 column by LA Times editorial board claims stopping Supreme Court is ‘act of patriotism’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a July 4 op-ed titled, "America, still independent, still free, still in jeopardy,"The L.os Angeles Times editorial board reminisced about the great struggles our nation has faced since it had its "bloody breakup" with England and blamed current crises on conservative Americans.

The column stated that throughout "generations of struggle," America has cemented victories of "emancipation, enfranchisement, equality, opportunity and more" in "democratic institutions such as elections, the presidency, courts, statutes and constitutional amendments."

The board noted, however, that "As we observe the 247th Independence Day, our faith in those institutions is severely shaken." Each threat to these institutions the column subsequently detailed was from the right.

The first threat to American institutions the board named was the threat of former President Donald Trump and his stolen election narrative: "We are witnessing congressional hearings that lay out in convincing detail a plot by the defeated president to cling to power past the end of his term by sowing distrust in the election system and urging on a mob that invaded the Capitol."

The L.A. Times then claimed a conservative majority Supreme Court represented an equal existential threat to American institutions as the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

It first claimed the Court’s make-up was produced through "cheating." "We’re living with a Supreme Court whose membership was in part determined by what strikes us as partisan cheating, when the Senate leader denied a hearing on Barack Obama’s nominee but rushed through confirmation of Donald Trump’s nominee — just before Trump’s reelection defeat," the board wrote.

The article then slammed the recent spate of Supreme Court decisions, claiming, "We are reading opinions from that court that strip away hard-won rights and liberties such as a woman’s right to end her pregnancy, and threaten other freedoms, including rights between consenting adults to intimacy and marriage."

The board added, "We are watching the court block laws necessary for the public good, such as restrictions on the proliferation and presence of dangerous weapons on our streets and regulations of immediate and pressing importance, such as limits on the release of emissions into our air that are destroying the planet and jeopardizing life itself."

Citing a speech by President Abraham Lincoln "in which he warned that the same adventurous spirit that liberated the United States could also undermine it if it is not checked by a respect for the laws, precedents and covenants that protect human dignity and freedom," the board claimed that mobs and an unruly Court threaten to destroy the country.

"Yet today we are vexed by both the passions of mobs and judgments of the court that fall well short of sober. We observe this Independence Day at a time when it can no longer be assured that our institutions will perpetuate themselves or that they, in the wrong hands, will serve us," it wrote.

The column concluded with the claim that stopping the conservative Supreme Court is "an act of patriotism as important as the struggles of those many generations since 1776 that have sought to perfect this still-imperfect democracy."