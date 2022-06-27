After Supreme Court ruling, LA Times asks if California is 'ready' for more Black gun owners

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Times questioned whether California is "ready" for Black people publicly carrying guns after Thursday's Supreme Court decision.

After the Supreme Court ruled that New York’s concealed carry laws were unconstitutional, columnist Erica Smith suggested Monday that California gun laws could be in jeopardy.

She discussed with Nathan W. Jones, leader of the Bay Area chapter of the Black Gun Owners Assn., how the idea of armed Black people could inspire "fear and hatred" in others.

"On the one hand, [Jones] wants it to be easy for law-abiding citizens to be able to defend themselves ‘if and when the time arises.’ But on the other hand, he’s a 50-year-old realist who knows that fear and hatred of Black people run deep in the United States, especially when we’re armed," Smith wrote.

With the new ruling, "California could be forced to confront a reality that has long made many self-proclaimed liberals uncomfortable: Black people — potentially a lot of us — legally carrying guns in public," she wrote.

POLITICS HAS ‘CREPT INTO’ DEBATE ON GUNS, SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS: VIRGINIA GOVERNOR

To Smith, a "truly weird thing is that race is now actually being used as an argument in support of loosening gun laws."

However, she did acknowledge, as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas argued in his opinion, that gun control laws have had a history of limiting Black gun owners from exercising their Second Amendment rights. The sentiment was echoed by several progressive organizations, Smith wrote.

"Their argument? That gun control laws in New York, like California, disproportionately harm Black and Latino people who carry guns for self-defense. They complained of clients who have been ‘stopped, questioned, and frisked,’ and deprived of their livelihoods because they ‘exercised a constitutional right,’" she recognized.

Although many Black men and women have reported buying and stockpiling guns, Smith worried that the new scenario of Black people open carrying could be "dangerous."

She concluded, "In our polarized political environment, that’s a dangerous scenario that seems increasingly likely. Just as likely as some Black people wrongly getting shot by police while legally carrying a firearm. When society is armed to the teeth, bad things are bound to happen."

LAURA INGRAHAM WARNS THAT MODERN LEFT WOULD ABOLISH SECOND AMENDMENT, ENTIRE CONSTITUTION

Many Twitter users were also appalled by the headline which read "Is California ready for more Black people to legally carry guns in public?"

Townhall.com editor Rebecca Downs joked, "Ah, the racist columnist who called @larryelder a white supremacist strikes again!" remarking on Smith’s piece on California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder.

Columnist David Marcus wrote, "Wow. The entire political philosophy of the American left hinges on their opponents being racists. If, as is the case, that’s not true the whole thing falls apart."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"HOLY COW THIS HEADLINE FROM THE LOS ANGELES TIMES..." Ted Cruz communications adviser Steve Guest tweeted.