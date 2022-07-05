Expand / Collapse search
July 4th bashing justified after Supreme Court 'declared a war against women,' NJ Gov. Murphy tells CNN

The Democrat wouldn't criticize Hollywood celebrities boycotting 4th of July over the Supreme Court's abortion ruling

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Gov. Murphy tells CNN that women are less safe now because of Supreme Court's 'war' Video

Gov. Murphy tells CNN that women are less safe now because of Supreme Court's 'war'

New Jersey Democrat Governor Phil Murphy declared on CNN that the 'right-wing' Supreme Court had waged a war against women by overturning Roe v. Wade.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had no issue with liberal celebrities boycotting the 4th of July over the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion.

While on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday morning, the Democrat was asked to comment on Hollywood stars like Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Jessica Chastain sharing their disgust over celebrating America's Independence Day in light of the high court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Governor, I know you see that, celebrity women and many non-celebrity women who found that the idea of celebrating independence was actually insulting after the Supreme Court decision. What do you think about that?" the struggling morning show's co-host Brianna Keilar asked Murphy.

"I mean, who could blame them?" he responded.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on October 28, 2021 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Polls have Murphy leading Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli heading into Election Day on Tuesday. 

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on October 28, 2021 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Polls have Murphy leading Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli heading into Election Day on Tuesday.  (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

KATY PERRY, BETTE MIDLER AND JESSICA CHASTAIN LEAD ONLINE INDEPENDENCE DAY PROTESTS: 'JULY 4TH CANCELED'

Murphy went on to praise America as still "the greatest nation on Earth." But the Democrat tempered that patriotic statement by blasting the Supreme Court as a "right-wing" institution that had "declared war" against women in their Dobbs decision

He also said Americans were "a lot less safe" now due to the high court declaring a restrictive New York State concealed carry law as unconstitutional.

"God bless America. We still are, let's not forget, the greatest nation on Earth, but war has been declared by a right-wing Supreme Court bloc against American women. And, by the way, they have likewise allowed us to overnight become a lot less safe due to concealed carry gun laws and look at the tragedy that happened yesterday in Highland Park. So we are a great nation, but we are in challenging troubled times right now. And women, especially, are playing a huge price," he declared.

Abortion rights activists are seen through a hole in an American flag as they protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion has cleared the way for states to impose bans and restrictions on abortion — and will set off a series of legal battles.

Abortion rights activists are seen through a hole in an American flag as they protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion has cleared the way for states to impose bans and restrictions on abortion — and will set off a series of legal battles. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

AFTER ABORTION RULING, MEDIA PUNDITS, HOLLYWOOD FIGURES DECLARE ‘GUNS HAVE MORE RIGHTS THAN WOMEN’

The Democratic governor recently signed two bills protecting abortionists and women seeking abortions from out-of-state.

Last week, President Biden also strategized with Democratic governors across the country on how to protect abortion rights.

Keilar went on to ask what the New Jersey governor thought about California Gov. Gavin Newsom running anti-Ron DeSantis ads in Florida, urging residents to move to California.

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks after being elected governor of the state during an election night party in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 6, 2018. 

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks after being elected governor of the state during an election night party in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 6, 2018.  (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

SUPREME COURT ABORTION DECISION WON'T SAVE DEMS, BIDEN IN MIDTERM ELECTIONS: HERE ARE 5 REASONS WHY

"I like it," Murphy said before arguing Americans who want to be on the "right side of history" should move to Democrat-run states like New Jersey and California.

"I have to say we have become sadly, it is thanks to extreme politics, it is thanks most recently to a hard-right radical bloc of the U.S. Supreme Court, we have become a patchwork quilt country right now. And I think the states that are on the right side of history, and I'm proud that New Jersey is, I think we need to stand up and be counted, and make sure we remind folks around the country that if you value, values, come to states like New Jersey and I expect that's exactly what Governor Newsom has in mind in terms of California's values," he said.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.