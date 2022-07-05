July 4th bashing justified after Supreme Court 'declared a war against women,' NJ Gov. Murphy tells CNN

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had no issue with liberal celebrities boycotting the 4th of July over the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion.

While on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday morning, the Democrat was asked to comment on Hollywood stars like Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Jessica Chastain sharing their disgust over celebrating America's Independence Day in light of the high court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Governor, I know you see that, celebrity women and many non-celebrity women who found that the idea of celebrating independence was actually insulting after the Supreme Court decision. What do you think about that?" the struggling morning show's co-host Brianna Keilar asked Murphy.



"I mean, who could blame them?" he responded.

KATY PERRY, BETTE MIDLER AND JESSICA CHASTAIN LEAD ONLINE INDEPENDENCE DAY PROTESTS: 'JULY 4TH CANCELED'

Murphy went on to praise America as still "the greatest nation on Earth." But the Democrat tempered that patriotic statement by blasting the Supreme Court as a "right-wing" institution that had "declared war" against women in their Dobbs decision.

He also said Americans were "a lot less safe" now due to the high court declaring a restrictive New York State concealed carry law as unconstitutional.

"God bless America. We still are, let's not forget, the greatest nation on Earth, but war has been declared by a right-wing Supreme Court bloc against American women. And, by the way, they have likewise allowed us to overnight become a lot less safe due to concealed carry gun laws and look at the tragedy that happened yesterday in Highland Park. So we are a great nation, but we are in challenging troubled times right now. And women, especially, are playing a huge price," he declared.

AFTER ABORTION RULING, MEDIA PUNDITS, HOLLYWOOD FIGURES DECLARE ‘GUNS HAVE MORE RIGHTS THAN WOMEN’

The Democratic governor recently signed two bills protecting abortionists and women seeking abortions from out-of-state.

Last week, President Biden also strategized with Democratic governors across the country on how to protect abortion rights.

Keilar went on to ask what the New Jersey governor thought about California Gov. Gavin Newsom running anti-Ron DeSantis ads in Florida, urging residents to move to California.

SUPREME COURT ABORTION DECISION WON'T SAVE DEMS, BIDEN IN MIDTERM ELECTIONS: HERE ARE 5 REASONS WHY

"I like it," Murphy said before arguing Americans who want to be on the "right side of history" should move to Democrat-run states like New Jersey and California.

"I have to say we have become sadly, it is thanks to extreme politics, it is thanks most recently to a hard-right radical bloc of the U.S. Supreme Court, we have become a patchwork quilt country right now. And I think the states that are on the right side of history, and I'm proud that New Jersey is, I think we need to stand up and be counted, and make sure we remind folks around the country that if you value, values, come to states like New Jersey and I expect that's exactly what Governor Newsom has in mind in terms of California's values," he said.