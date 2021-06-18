Judge Jeanine blasts Portland's liberal leaders after officer's indictment for use of force during riot

Judge Jeanine Pirro joined "Fox & Friends" Friday, slamming Portland's liberal leadership following the resignation of 50 officers from the riot team after the indictment of officer Corey Budworth for allegedly assaulting a photographer during an overnight riot last summer.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: The pressure that they have been under with, what is it 75-100 days, every night a riot, every night a protest? Look, the fact that one of these guys was indicted for using the lowest level of force that he was supposed to use pursuant to the police, the standard operating procedure, and then gets indicted for it by some liberal D.A.

And everybody knows what’s been going on in Portland, and these situations are rapid. They are fluid, and what happens is you’ve got a group of these elite cops, you’ve got officers, sergeants, they go out every night. They face these protesters who were burning down buildings or bringing in all kinds of garbage cans with fires, they have to clear it out, bring in the firefighters, then the protesters come back.

And make no mistake, Brian. These protesters are dressed in riot gear themselves. They’ve got ammunition on them. They’ve got tear gas themselves. I mean, this is a Civil War going on in the streets of Portland.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW