Judge Napolitano: Trump administration's war on vaping is ‘affront to personal freedom and responsibility'

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano weighed in on the Trump administration's move to ban non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products in an attempt to curb teen vaping, following a recent surge in vaping-related deaths.

Discussing the issue on his Fox Nation show "Liberty File," Napolitano called the ban on flavored e-cigarettes "intrusive government intervention," and labeled it a "violation of Freedom of Choice."

"Freedom of choice is ingrained in the fabric of our society and is essential to the concept of limited government," said Napolitano.

"Law-abiding adults should be free to do as they please as long as they understand the consequences of their actions, and if they don't harm others by their actions...that even includes picking up unhealthy habits such as smoking and vaping."

Last month, Trump announced that his administration was looking to ban all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products as cases of vaping-related lung illnesses and deaths have surged in recent weeks.

As of earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had confirmed 26 deaths across 21 states, including three fatalities each in Alabama and California.

The number of confirmed and probable lung illnesses tied to vaping had also climbed to 1,299.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters that officials with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will create guidelines on the proposed ban, a process that could take months.

Doubling down on his criticism of the proposed ban, Napolitano said such a restriction would be an "affront to personal freedom and responsibility," -- and warned of possible ramifications.

"While such a ban may be insignificant to those who don't smoke," said Napolitano, "we need to examine the broader implications of what happens when everyday freedoms are restricted by the government...organized crime, economic downturn, black markets, and even violence."

