Judge Jeanine skewers liberal governor's sweeping gun order: 'Arrogance or ignorance?'

"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro called New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's attempt to ban open-carry laws a "sad commentary" on the left's "totalitarian" thinking. "You can't" and "you won't" suspend the Constitution, Pirro told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday.

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS OPPOSE NEW GUN, AMMO TAX HEADED TO NEWSOM'S DESK: 'BRUTAL ATTACK ON SECOND AMENDMENT'

JEANINE PIRRO: She can be hell-bent on whatever she wants, but the truth is that she doesn't have the power to suspend the Constitution. I don't know what's worse, her ignorance or her arrogance. Her arrogance in thinking that as a local governor, she's going to suspend the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Or ignorance of the Second Amendment and the fact that the United States Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the right of people to carry arms through McDonald, Heller, and just recently in New York in the Bruen case, where they said, you don't have the right to just have it in your home, you could take it with you.

When she was asked, this governor was asked, do you think this will stop people with illegal guns? She said, no. There is no point. You know, if she really wanted to fight crime, she could start getting rid of the cashless bail. She might consider, upping or amping up police departments, making sure that they start closing cases, issuing arrest warrants, do sting operations on gun sales. I mean, there's a million things she could do. But the arrogance. And by the way, as soon as she said it, her own attorney general said that's unconstitutional. I'm not going to defend you. And the judge who says this is unconstitutional was appointed by Biden. So I don't know, she's just trying to up her profile. You know, I'm a female governor. Maybe you want to think about me as the party starts moving away from Joe Biden. Which I think is starting to be kind of a given, given David Ignatius' column the other day. But it's a sad commentary on the left, totalitarian kind of thinking that we're going to suspend the Constitution on a public health emergency. You can't. You won't. And that's the end of it.

NEW MEXICO DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR'S SWEEPING GUN ORDER HITS MAJOR TEMPORARY ROADBLOCK

A federal judge in Albuquerque, New Mexico , has issued a temporary restraining order blocking key parts of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order suspending open and concealed carry across Albuquerque and the surrounding Bernalillo County for at least 30 days.

U.S. District Court Judge David Urias issued the order on Wednesday, blocking the portion of the order that prohibits lawful gun owners from carrying their guns in public for 30 days, ruling that it's not enforceable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The violation of a constitutional right , even for minimal periods of time, unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury," Urias said during the hearing.