Judge Jeanine Pirro tours historic American estates on Season 2 of 'Castles USA'

The wait is over: Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro is back for a second season of "Castles USA," now available to stream on Fox Nation. Join Judge Jeanine as she visits America’s most beautiful and historic castles, dating back to the late 1800s.

The series features estates across the United States, offering an inside look at some of the country’s most grand structures and the stories of how they came to last.

"You will not want to miss it," Judge Jeanine told her viewers Saturday on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

WHAT TO WATCH ON FOX NATION THIS SEPTEMBER

"I traveled across the country this season from Texas to Florida to New Hampshire to show you the rich history of the most beautiful castles in the United States," she said. "They do not disappoint."

First to Long Island, New York, Judge Jeanine tours Hempstead House, a 50,000 square-foot Tudor-style castle that served as a summer residence for the Guggenheim family. Construction was completed in 1912 and Hempstead House became known as one the area’s most extravagant buildings.

Judge Jeanine subsequently visits the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, which was constructed in 1914 by the heir of the International Harvester fortune. Millionaire James Deering hired 10% of Miami’s workforce to see his dream come to fruition.

"It is spectacular," Judge Jeanine said of the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. The garden, which features Italian sculptures from the 1700s, has a Miami-inspired landscape that is also reminiscent of Roman architecture.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Later, Judge Jeanine visits Moultonborough, New Hampshire to tour Castle in the Clouds, named for its location atop a mountain overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee. The estate, now a tourist destination, was built by Thomas Plant after he had earned his fortune manufacturing shoes.

Don’t miss all this and more — watch all five episodes of "Castles USA" Season 2 on Fox Nation today.