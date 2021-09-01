What to Watch on Fox Nation: Make it a September to remember with new content

As the sun sets on summertime with Labor Day right around the corner, Fox Nation has brand new content to kick off the start of a new season with.

From investigations into the most relevant issues of the day --- to shows that'll take your mind off them — dive into new specials hosted by some of your favorite Fox Nation personalities - like Lara Logan, Judge Jeanine, and more - for a September to remember.



The month launches with television icon Jay Leno seeing his Fox Nation debut, beginning today:

"You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno"

In this limited-time preview, Fox First Run presents an exclusive sneak peek of the highly-anticipated reboot of "You Bet Your Life," with Jay Leno.

The special will feature behind-the-scenes footage with Jay and his longtime friend and co-host Kevin Eubanks as they show the making of the reboot. They might even share some never-before-seen footage, too.

Watch Jay bring back your favorite comedy bits in "You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno," premiering today on Fox Nation.



"I Can Hear You: President Bush at Ground Zero with Martha MacCallum"

On September 14, 2001, just days after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, President George W. Bush visited New York. In that bereaved city; he stood atop Ground Zero’s rubble and delivered an impromptu speech that would comfort and unite America.

With one arm embracing a firefighter and the other grasping a bullhorn, Bush, who had held office for less than eight months at the time, began thanking first responders.

Someone in the crowd shouted, "I can’t hear you," to which our President replied, "I can hear you!... The rest of the world hears you! The people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!"

With that, the crowd burst into cheers of American unity. The bullhorn speech still reverberates today—20 years later.

Now, Fox News’ Martha MacCallum commemorates that cherished moment, relives that day and the days prior with the team that accompanied the President to New York.

"Castles USA: Season 2"

When imagining the world’s most grand and beautiful castles, you might be surprised at how many stand on American land.

Follow Judge Jeanine Pirro as she dives into the rich history of the most beautiful castles in the United States with the second season of "Castles USA."

Transport yourself to the tropical, vast estate of the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, where Judge Jeanine learns about the former villa and the businessman who built it.

"Lara Logan Has No Agenda: 21st Century Terrorism Revealed"

As the world watched Afghanistan fall to the Taliban this August, Fox Nation host and investigative journalist Lara Logan is spotlighting what led to the government’s collapse and what it means for the future of terror groups.

The four-part installment, to be released later this month and titled "21st Century Terrorism Revealed," will include an exclusive interview with the Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, on sacrificing the country while viewing the Taliban as a powerful force that is not to be trusted.

Lara also looks at Islamic extremism, an expanding and dangerous set of ideas; radicalization that can teach punishments such as whipping, flogging, beating and even beheading. For the true followers of Islam, there are no gray areas; you are either living by every correct rule or you are not. And those who are not may suffer deadly consequences.

Years from now, world cultures may look back at these present years as a time when too many of us were asleep. Unchecked, Islamic terrorism is currently burning wildly in numerous hotspots across the globe. Lara examines the future, talking to experts who know how to forecast these violent and ever-growing movements.

All of these titles, and more, are available to stream this September on Fox Nation.