Judge Jeanine Pirro suspicious about timing of Biden scandal: Is this Dems trying to 'get Biden the hell out'?

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned the timing of the revelations of classified materials being found in President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home and other locations Friday on "The Five."

PRESIDENT BIDEN IGNORES QUESTION ON WHY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS WERE FOUND AT HIS THINK TANK

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: In the presidential election they shut down the Hunter Biden laptop. Okay. They didn't want anyone to know about it and something like 52% of Americans who voted said it would have changed their votes in a very close election. Now we've got them doing the same thing before a midterm, hiding what the Department of Justice and the White House knew. And they are now l-- ike they're gaslighting the American people. And finally, I think that it is worth asking how and why this story is breaking now. Is this some of the Dems who don't want Joe Biden to run? Everybody's known about this for months in Washington. Now are they leaking it, so they can say, you know what, the motive right here is we're going to tank Joe Biden and get him the hell out?