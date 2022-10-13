Judge Jeanine Pirro: Criminals are 'emboldened' to kill police

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro broke down why there appears to be an uptick in crime targeting police officers nationwide fThursday on "The Five" after two police officers were killed and another was seriously wounded in Connecticut.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: What has happened in our culture is that there is no fear on the part of criminals to kill police.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE MAKE SECOND ARREST IN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING AFTER FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGE

There was a time when they were worried about it. They were worried about the death penalty. Now it's like they're just emboldened to do it. And, you know, the saddest part is you look at these three guys who were shot in Connecticut, two dead. They're in the prime of their lives. A 35-year-old, a 34-year-old. They say goodbye to their spouses. One has two little kids, his wife is pregnant. And, you know, never to come home again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They didn't know it was their last day. The two dirt bags decide they're going to make it a domestic dispute, wait for them to show up, kill them and kill the two of them. One died in the hospital, one died at the scene and then severely injures a third one. This is just happening far too often.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: