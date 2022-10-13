Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Judge Jeanine Pirro: Criminals are 'emboldened' to kill police

Bristol officers' deaths mark latest attacks on law enforcement officials

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Judge Jeanine Pirro: There is no fear on the part of criminals to kill police Video

Judge Jeanine Pirro: There is no fear on the part of criminals to kill police

Judge Jeanine weighs in on police officers increasingly being shot in the line of duty on 'The Five.'

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro broke down why there appears to be an uptick in crime targeting police officers nationwide fThursday on "The Five" after two police officers were killed and another was seriously wounded in Connecticut.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: What has happened in our culture is that there is no fear on the part of criminals to kill police.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE MAKE SECOND ARREST IN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING AFTER FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGE

There was a time when they were worried about it. They were worried about the death penalty. Now it's like they're just emboldened to do it. And, you know, the saddest part is you look at these three guys who were shot in Connecticut, two dead. They're in the prime of their lives. A 35-year-old, a 34-year-old. They say goodbye to their spouses. One has two little kids, his wife is pregnant. And, you know, never to come home again. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They didn't know it was their last day. The two dirt bags decide they're going to make it a domestic dispute, wait for them to show up, kill them and kill the two of them. One died in the hospital, one died at the scene and then severely injures a third one. This is just happening far too often.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

'The Five' on whether there is a war on cops in Biden's America Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.