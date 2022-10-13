Philadelphia police make second arrest in high school shooting after football scrimmage

A second suspect in the shooting outside a Philadelphia high school was arrested on Thursday.

Investigators say five shooters waited in a parked SUV outside the Roxborough High School football field on Sept. 27 before hopping out of the vehicle and firing more than 60 bullets toward a group heading to the locker room after a scrimmage. The shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and left another four teenagers wounded.

Philadelphia police announced the arrest of Zyhied Jones Thursday – the second arrest made so far.

Police and ATF agents served a warrant on a house on the 2700 block of West Albert Street in the Strawberry Mansion and took Jones into custody at approximately 6 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT DEAD, 4 OTHERS INJURED IN SHOOTING AFTER FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGE

Jones is facing multiple offenses, including murder, four counts of aggravated assault and conspiracy, along with related charges, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. It’s not immediately clear what role he played in the shooting, as police said at least five suspects are believed to have been involved.

The first arrest came Wednesday, as District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins had been taken into custody and charged with murder.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said a receipt for ammunition from a south Philly gun shop found in a stolen Ford Explorer allegedly used as the getaway vehicle helped identify him as a suspect.

Bivins was previously charged with third-degree murder of an unborn child for plowing into a pregnant woman while street racing in 2020. He was convicted of lesser charges. Though he was initially held on $1 million bail, that amount was lowered to $170,000 last year.

He was still awaiting sentencing in that case at the time of the Roxborough shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An arrest warrant was issued for a third suspect, Dayron Burney-Thorne, last week. He remained at large as of Thursday morning.