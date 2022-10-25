Judge Jeanine Pirro blasts Dem candidate for cop career joke: It's the 'toughest job you can have'

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday on "The Five." that it's "not funny" to joke about a politician's job being harder than that of a police officer's after Democratic Florida Senate candidate Val Demings' attempt at humor.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: You know, last I recall, I can't think of any members of Congress who've been killed in the line of duty. And I don't believe this is something to make a joke about. You know, I think putting on that badge and that uniform every day is the toughest job you can have. Especially saying goodbyes to your wife, your husband, whatever it is, and so shame on her. That's not funny. But I think also that the fact that she votes with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time – 100% of the time, – tells me that she's not into the law enforcement issues that we would hope she is based upon … the fact that she was a police chief.

FLORIDA SENATE: DEMOCRAT VAL DEMINGS DOESN'T SAY WHETHER SHE WILL ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF ELECTION

And in the end, I think she's as clueless as everyone else is about defunding the police, wokeness and all that nonsense. I just don't think it's anything to joke about. But you know, nationwide, I don't know if anyone realizes this, apparently 45% of police nationwide are retiring, 18% are resigning. That's huge! That means that they've been so demoralized, not by the right, but by the left.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP