Judge Jeanine: 'Eric Swalwell shouldn't be anywhere near the Intelligence Committee'

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro lays out why House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kicked Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Ca., and Adam Schiff, D-Ca., off of the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: First of all, let me make this really simple. The Democrats did it to the Republicans, and the Republicans said, don't do this; it's going to establish a precedent. Don't do it. It's not a good precedent. So the Republicans do it. But the difference is the Republicans have cause. And let me tell you what the cause is. Swalwell belongs nowhere near an intelligence committee. And we talked about this yesterday and the fact that McCarthy said he couldn't get a security clearance in the private sector or in the government.

Now, according to the director [of] the DCID, which is director of Central Intelligence Directive 114 – Let me do this. Foreign influence. Okay. Conditions that signal security concerns that are disqualifying include relatives, cohabitants, or associates who are connected with any foreign government sharing living quarters with a person or persons, regardless of their citizen status. And when there is an affection or an obligation between the individual and, in this case, the congressman..

So this D.C. I.D. says basically that Swalwell shouldn't be anywhere near that Intelligence Committee. These are the guidelines that they use. So he doesn't have the right to be on that committee, and neither does Schiff because he's lied for the last four years. And you know what? Everybody's raising money often. It's what they always do. But Swalwell is a danger.

He had a relationship with a Chinese spy who fled the country as soon as they identified her as a spy. She was working in his office. She put an intern in his office. She raised money for him. And they are shown together in party situations where the two of them are together. And Breitbart has confirmed that they were in a relationship. That's enough.