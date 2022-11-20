McCarthy vows to remove Swalwell, Schiff, Omar from House committees

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Sunday vowed to remove Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff and Ilhan Omar from their congressional committees when Republicans retake control in the new Congress.

During an appearance on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures," McCarthy told anchor Maria Bartiromo that he will keep the promise he made in January to remove Swalwell and Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee and Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

McCarthy said Swalwell's association with a Chinese spy, Schiff’s promotion of the Steele dossier and Omar’s criticism of Israel disqualify them from serving on their respective panels.

"One thing I said from the very beginning, Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector," he said. "Why would we ever give him a security clearance and the secrets to America? So I will not allow him to be on Intel."

"You have Adam Schiff, who lied to the American public time and again – we will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either," he continued. "Look at Congresswoman Omar, her antisemitic comments that have gone forward. We're not going to allow her to be on Foreign Affairs."

"But we're also going to stand up to what's happening, not just in the halls in Congress, but what’s happening to our higher education institutions, the antisemitism that's going on on these campuses and others," he added. "We will investigate that as well and stop this to make sure that America does have the freedoms that we said we would keep, and we will stand up to it as we move forward."

McCarthy, who has been nominated as speaker by House Republicans, needs 218 votes when the entire chamber votes in January. Republicans are projected to hold anywhere from 220 to 224 seats, casting doubt on his chances of securing enough votes.

Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Matt Gaetz and Matt Rosendale have said they will not vote for McCarthy.