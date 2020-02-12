Juan Williams: Bernie Sanders' candidacy is looking a lot like Trump's did in 2016

As Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., builds momentum after a New Hampshire primary victory, “The Five” co-host Juan Williams said on Tuesday that the feat looks similar to the rise of President Trump four years ago.

“He sure looks a lot like a guy named Donald Trump in 2016 that people underestimated,” Williams told “Fox & Friends."

Williams said that Sanders is a populist just like Trump. "He's a Democratic-populist," Williams said. “His supporters are a mirror of Trump supporters. ... It’s the most incredible thing"

SANDERS CALLS NEW HAMPSHIRE WIN ‘BEGINNING OF THE END’ FOR TRUMP

Sanders took the stage in New Hampshire just after the race was called in his favor, with former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg trailing in second place, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., coming in third.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” he said.

Sanders went on to express his “appreciation and respect” to all of the Democrats in the crowded 2020 primary field.

Williams said that Sanders dominates among liberals and young people.

“I don’t know if you went to any of his rallies around here, but they were passionate,” he said. “They are fired up and ready to go.”

Sanders also claimed victory in last week’s botched Iowa caucuses Tuesday night, despite the race being called for Buttigieg. The Vermont senator, though, declared victory in the popular vote.

Also this week, a new Quinnipiac University poll released showed Sanders leading former Vice President Joe Biden nationally, giving him front-runner status in a national poll for the first time.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.