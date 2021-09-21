MSNBC’s Joy Reid mocked for thinking Manchin, Sinema face re-election in 2022 midterms

MSNBC host Joy Reid was lampooned Monday for declaring Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., could lose their seats in the 2022 midterm elections, since Manchin and Sinema are Senators who aren't up for re-election until 2024.

"Of course House progressives could easily say to Joe Manchin & Kyrsten Sinema: ‘fine. Good luck in your midterm elections with zero infrastructure bills to show because if the big bill dies, yours does too.’ Those House seats are likely safer than WV & AZ," Reid tweeted to accompany an Axios report that Manchin feels Congress should delay President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social-spending package until 2022.

THE BREAKFAST CLUB HITS JOY REID FOR VACCINE-SCOLDING NICKI MINAJ, INVOKES MSNBC HOST'S OWN SKEPTICISM UNDER TRUMP

While Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim kindly reminded Reid she was wrong, the far-left host was swiftly mocked by others for the tweet.

"Well, besides Manchin and Sinema being in the Senate and not the House. And… not being up for re-election until 2024, this is a bang-up observation," Fox News contributor Joe Concha responded.

GOP communications strategist Matt Whitlock asked, "Do you have anyone that works in politics on your staff?"

Journalist Ryan James Girdusky bluntly said, "Manchin and Sinema aren't up for re-election during the midterms you idiot."

JASON WHITLOCK SLAMS ‘PHONY’ MSNBC HOST JOY REID: ‘SHE AIN’T SAYING WHAT SHE REALLY BELIEVES’

Many people joked that Reid must have been hacked, a callback to her infamous claim that homophobic slurs on her pre-fame blog were planted by hackers. The MSNBC host eventually admitted that it was unlikely hackers were responsible, but claimed she didn’t remember writing the hateful comments despite apologizing anyway.

"She’s not the brightest bulb, folks," conservative activist Ned Ryun responded. "But I think we all pretty much knew that already."

Many others mocked Reid on Twitter:

Despite her embarrassing blog scandal, Reid has risen from a weekend hosting gig at MSNBC to a 7 p.m. weeknight slot and was one of the faces of MSNBC's political coverage in 2020.

Reid has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories and misinformation on her program and social media feed. She has also referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "Uncle Clarence," a reference to the disparaging "Uncle Tom" term for Blacks seen as servile, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as a token Black Republican.