Jason Whitlock slams ‘phony’ MSNBC host Joy Reid: ‘She ain’t saying what she really believes’

Columnist Jason Whitlock slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid as a sellout who will parrot anything "the left tells her to be down with" as long as her paychecks continue to clear and she is accepted by liberal influencers.

"She’s phony," Whitlock said on his "Fearless" podcast when addressing a viral spat the MSNBC host had this week with rapper Nicki Minaj for expressing hesitancy over the coronavirus vaccine.

"She done sold out for money and now she’s down with any and everything the left tells her to be down with … People need to do what makes sense for them. We need to get up out of each other’s business," Whitlock said. "Joy Reid needs to shut up because she ain’t saying what she really believes. We seen the blog posts and all the stuff from her past, what she really believes."

Whitlock was referring to Reid’s infamous hacked-blog debacle, in which she claimed that homophobic comments on her old website, "The Reid Report," were not written by her in a story that shocked the media industry. She blamed hackers and enlisted the FBI to investigate her implausible claim, but she ultimately admitted she had no proof.

The MSNBC host admitted it was unlikely she was hacked, but claimed that she didn’t recall making the offensive remarks, for which she apologized anyway. The bizarre ordeal damaged Reid’s reputation, but she has since been promoted from the weekends to weekdays on MSNBC despite her past rhetoric.

Reid's old blog also touted "America First" immigration policies, featured anti-Semitic comments, encouraged readers to check out "Loose Change," a documentary on a conspiracy theory that alleges 9/11 was planned by the United States government, and had Senator John McCain’s head photoshopped onto the body of the Virginia Tech shooter.

"The whole thing she does on that show is phony," Whitlock said. "This woman was raised in a church and had church values. She done sold out for money and now she’s down with any and everything the left tells her to be down with."

On Monday, Reid scolded Minaj for her tweets expressing skepticism of the vaccine to her nearly 23 million Twitter followers, which prompted a fiery response from the hip-hop artist. The next day, Reid attempted to lower the temperature and pivot towards a "teachable moment."

Whitlock doesn’t think Reid’s reaction to the rapper are genuine.

"If Rachel Maddow … said you got to go spit on your mama to prove you’re down with us, Joy Reid would go spit on her mama," Whitlock continued. "These people don’t stand for nothing … go look at the old stuff she wrote on her blog about what she really thinks and then go compare it to what she says on MSNBC. Then go look at the paycheck they gave her to say that stuff she don’t believe."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.