The Breakfast Club hits Joy Reid for vaccine-scolding Nicki Minaj, invokes MSNBC host's skepticism under Trump

The co-hosts of the morning radio show "The Breakfast Club" knocked MSNBC host Joy Reid for scolding rapper superstar Nicki Minaj over her vaccine skepticism.

Minaj made waves on social media when she announced on Monday she would not be attending the Met Gala for its COVID vaccine requirement attendees, urging her nearly 23 million Twitter followers to do their research before making a decision for themselves. Among other tweets about the vaccine include a non-scientific poll she conducted on vaccine preference between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Reid, however, blasted Minaj for not firmly promoting the vaccine.

"You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, OK? I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter," Reid told Minaj. "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God sister, you can do better than that! You got that platform -- it's a blessing that you got that! The people listen to you -- and they listen to you more than they listen to me!"

"For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don't have to die from, oh my God, sister. As a fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I'm so sad that you did that, so sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God," Reid added.

After Minaj fired back at the "ReidOut" host, slamming her with various insults and racial slurs.

On Tuesday morning, The Breakfast Club weighed in on the public spat, expressing disappointment in the MSNBC star.

"I respect Joy-Ann Reid. She's the homie, but she missed a real moment to teach yesterday because Nicki never said don't take the vaccine," co-host Charlamagne Tha God reacted. "Like, she spoke on why she had vaccine hesitancy but she also in the very next tweet she will probably get vaccinated to go on tour. Like, Joy could have used that moment on her show to correct Nicki on whatever misinformation she put out."

"You can't vaccinate-shame people either," co-host DJ Envy chimed in. "Like, you gotta allow people to make it when they make their own decision. Like, this is something that's new, this is something that- we don't know about! Every other day, something changes, something is different, we don't know how this affects, wear a mask, triple mask, don't wear a mask, go out, no- you can't go out, nobody knows! And that's her decision and her choice."

Charlamagne complained how Reid avoided having a "teachable moment" and instead fueled a "versus" battle with the hip-hop artist.

Co-host Angela Yee then read aloud Minaj's tweets attacking the MSNBC host, including one that invoked a tweet Reid wrote nearly a year ago expressing doubt in the vaccine under President Trump, writing, "Who on God's green earth would trust a vaccine by the @US-FDA?"

"And that's why you gotta have more grace," Charlamagne said. "Because just months ago, that's how she felt. And there's still some people who feel like that. So why not use these moments to teach instead of bash each other?"

Reid has yet to publicly respond to Minaj.