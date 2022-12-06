Joy Reid makes suggestive remark about Herschel Walker: 'Walked around' by Republicans during campaign

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid and Democratic Party strategist LaTosha Brown claimed that Black voters in Georgia have been "insulted" by the way U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been "walked around" and "used" by Republicans during his campaign.

Both agreed Walker’s campaign has been a "racist" attempt to court Black voters.

During Monday night’s episode of MSNBC’s "The ReidOut," the anchor spoke to Brown and MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson about the state of the race the evening before election day.

WALKER SAYS EARLY VOTING RECORD TURNOUT ‘LOOKS GOOD’ FOR ME

The conversation turned towards how Walker’s GOP allies, namely Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have appeared to prop up the candidate in a way that’s been "insulting" to Black Americans.

Brown began, "Black people are upset, actually they feel insulted."

She explained, "They feel insulted that here the Republicans would actually pick a candidate, and because he was a ballplayer, that in some way, and – if they planted this narrative that Black men were not going to vote and are upset with the Democratic Party – that those two things would be enough for us to be fooled."

Brown added, "We’re far more sophisticated voters than that." The strategist said Black voters are "feeling insulted" by this perceived Republican ploy, which she added, "is racist."

BIDEN AND TRUMP HELP WARNOCK, WALKER, BY STAYING OUT OF GEORGIA

Brown then claimed that Walker’s Democratic opponent, the pro-abortion pastor Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has a much better connection to Black voters in the south. She stated, "Warnock is a Southern Baptist preacher of Martin Luther King’s church. At the end of the day, that’s a lot of history, that’s a lot of connectivity to who we are in the South."

Reid agreed with the notion that Black voters feel "insulted" by the GOP campaign, adding that it has shown them "disrespect."

Specifically mentioning Graham, who has appeared on the campaign trail with Walker throughout the race, she stated, "There’s a certain disrespect that a lot of Black men, in particular, feel about particularly the way that Walker has been walked around by people like Lindsey Graham and sort of used and put forward."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The MSNBC anchor added, "They don’t seem to respect him, and they don’t seem to respect Black people."

Reid has previously referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "Uncle Clarence," a clear reference to the "Uncle Tom" slur for Blacks viewed as too deferential to Whites, and has suggested Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is a token for his party.

Last week, MSNBC contributor Jen Psaki slammed the Walker campaign, claiming that because of the candidate’s "craziness," him "attacking transgender people" with campaign ads and high Democratic Party early voter turnout meant that Sen. Warnock’s chances at re-election were good.