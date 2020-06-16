Joy Behar shames Justice Thomas over dissent in LGBT ruling: He's 'married to a Caucasian woman'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar attempted to shame Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday, arguing that he shouldn't have dissented in the Supreme Court's ruling that employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Her comments came just after Thomas and two other justices -- Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito -- opposed a ruling that gender identity and sexual orientation were protected under a law barring sex discrimination in employment. "The View" co-hosts unanimously praised it as a win for civil rights.

"Alito and Kavanaugh and particularly Judge Thomas should hang his head in shame," she said. "This is a man who is in fact married to a Caucasian woman, which was illegal until 1967 when the Supreme Court voted in favor of Loving v. Virginia. They voted for integrated marriage in 1967. That was, again, decided by the Supreme Court, which is where he sits. So, he should know better. The other two are lost causes."

CLARENCE THOMAS REPORTEDLY COMPARES 'THE MODERN-DAY LIBERAL' TO KLANSMEN IN NEW DOC

Behar was referring to the Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia, which ruled bans on interracial marriage were unconstitutional. Thomas married Virginia Lamp, a white conservative activist, in 1987.

Behar's comments came at a time when black conservatives have come under fire from many on the left. Last month, for example, former Vice President Joe Biden suggested tat black conservatives "ain't black" if they support President Trump over him.

In a recent documentary, Thomas took aim at both Biden and modern-day liberals.

"I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me. We were told that, 'Oh, it's gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck; it's gonna be the Klansmen; it's gonna be the rural sheriff,'" Thomas said.

"But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern-day liberal," he added. "They were the ones who would discount all those things because they have one issue or because they have the power to caricature you."

CLARENCE THOMAS IN NEW DOCUMENTARY: I WAS 'THE WRONG BLACK GUY' AND HAD 'TO BE DESTROYED'

Thomas, the second African American to serve on the court, also spoke about the treatment he and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson experienced as black conservatives.

"There's different sets of rules for different people," he said in a clip released in October. "If you criticize a black person who's more liberal, you're a racist whereas if you can do whatever to me -- or now, Ben Carson -- and that's fine because you're not really black because you're not doing what we expect black people to do."

Thomas famously described his confirmation process as a "high-tech lynching," telling the Judiciary Committee they were participating in a "circus."

"As a black American, as far as I'm concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves ... and it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you -- you will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured by a committee of the U.S. Senate rather than hung from a tree," he said.