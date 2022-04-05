Journalists ‘captivated’ by Obama’s jokes at White House Obamacare event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Obama returned to the White House, Tuesday, to tout his signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, and boost President Biden’s domestic agenda, as the president and Democrats face an uphill battle heading the midterm elections.

During the event, President Biden remarked it felt like "the good old days" with Obama back in the White House, and many journalists appeard to agree. Some White House reporters celebrated the former president’s return.

NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor tweeted how the room was "laughing and captivated" by Obama.

"Pres Obama had the room both laughing and captivated as he explained how he risked reelection to get the Affordable Car Act passed. Pres Biden follows by saying "Obamacare" was in his view the most "consequential legislation" since the creation of Medicare and Medicaid in 1965," she wrote.

Alcindor seemed to be right, as other reporters also expressed their admiration for Obama on Twitter.

Katie Rogers, White House correspondent for the New York Times, cheered Biden poking fun at his infamous 2010 hot mic moment. She tweeted, "'Barack, I’m gonna remind you, that’s a hot mic.' Nicely done."

Bloomberg White House correspondent Josh Wingrove appeared delighted by the former president's jokes. Writing them down, he tweeted, "Obama jokes so far: - "Vice President Biden" - USSS have to wear aviators now - Biden put in a Baskin-Robbins at the White House - He's a bit bummed he had to wear a tie today."

"PBS News Weekend" anchor and MSNBC political analyst Geoff Bennett noted Obama brought laughter back to the East Room.

"It strikes me that it's been a while since we've heard laughter in the East Room given recent events and the remarks Pres. Biden has had to deliver in that space," he tweeted.

NBC News presidential historian and MSNBC commentator Michael Beschloss didn’t hide his excitement, tweeting out a picture of the two Democrat presidents shaking hands, with the caption, "Ticket that won two Presidential elections, just now."

In another tweet with Biden, Harris and Obama pictured on stage together he cheered, "Old is new again."

Democrats and their media allies have revealed they are worried about the upcoming elections, after President Biden's approval numbers remain low, amidst record high gas prices and inflation. A recent Fox News poll found, "two-thirds disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation, including a sizable minority of Democrats."

Even Biden cheerleader Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin warned Democrats that Biden's poor polling would hurt his party this November. "President Biden’s approval ratings remain a deeply worrying sign for congressional Democrats’ midterm prospects," she wrote, observing, "If voters are mad at Biden, they will likely take out their anger on anyone with a 'D' after their name."