Obama to return to White House, touting signature health care law

Tuesday’s event will be Obama’s first visit to the White House since leaving office in 2017

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Former President Barack Obama will head to the White House Tuesday, when he will join President Biden and Vice President Harris for a health care event.

The former president will "deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans," a White House official said.

GOP LAWMAKERS DEMAND HUNTER BIDEN'S COMMUNICATIONS WITH OBAMA WHITE HOUSE

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. 

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The event is intended to draw attention to Biden’s domestic agenda which has been marred by record-high inflation and a sluggish economic recovery, and overshadowed by Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine abroad.

Biden "will take additional action to further strengthen the ACA and save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care," the White House said.

Tuesday’s event will be Obama’s first visit to the White House since leaving office in 2017.

